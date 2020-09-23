Photo Gallery: Night #1 of the Governor’s Reign at Eldora Speedway All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery David Gravel. (Dan McFarland photo) Daryn Pittman. (Dan McFarland photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry (#4) racing with Ian Madsen (#17). (Dan McFarland photo) Donny Schatz. (Dan McFarland photo) Kraig Kinser against a backdrop at Eldora Speedway without fans. (Dan McFarland photo) Christopher Bell. (Dan McFarland photo) David Gravel. (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks in victory lane after winning the Governor’s Reign on Tuesday at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Aaron Reutzel. (Dan McFarland photo) Parker Price-Miller (#14) racing with David Gravel (#41). (Dan McFarland photo) Eldora Speedway without race fans for the Governor’s Reign Tuesday. (Dan McFarland photo) Track prep taking place as Justin Adams and Kasey Kahne talk with track owner Tony Stewart. (Dan McFarland photo) Cale Conley. (Dan McFarland photo) Donny Schatz. (Dan McFarland photo) Joey Saldana. (Dan McFarland photo) Brian Brown (#21), Brad Sweet (#49), and Tim Kaeding (#14). (Dan McFarland photo) Ian Madsen. (Dan McFarland photo) Cory Eliason. (Dan McFarland photo) Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Spencer Bayston preparing for his first night in the Roth 83 car. (Dan McFarland photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Carson Macedo (#2). Dan McFarland photo) Sammy Swindell. (Dan McFarland photo) Related Stories: Marks Holds off Madsen to Win the Opening Night of the Governor’s Reign ELDORA ADDS $50,000-TO-WIN “GOVERNORS REIGN” ON SEPTEMBER 22 & 23 #schatzwontwo at Eldora Pittman Wins Saturday Feature at Eldora Madsen Wins Friday Night World of Outlaws Feature at Eldora All Star Circuit of ChampionsEldora SpeedwayGovernor's ReignPhoto Gallery