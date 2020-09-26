Trey Marcham Wins POWRi West Feature at Creek County

From POWRi

SAPULPA, OK (September 25, 2020) — Trey Marcham of Newcastle, OK. grabs his third POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Victory of the season at Creek County Speedway.

With 25 POWRi Lucas Oil West Midgets in attendance at Creek County, Marcham started off the night strong. Advancing five positions in his heat race to finish in the second position. Marcham started off the 25 lap Main Event starting in the fourth position. With the race going green to checkered, Marcham claimed his third POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League victory of the 2020 season.

Following Marcham to the line was second place finisher, Jake Neuman. Third place finisher Noah Gass, Ace McCarthy in fourth, and Trey Gropp rounding out the top five.

The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow night, September 26th at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK.

POWRi West Midget Car Series

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Friday September 25, 2020

Smith Titanium Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]

2. 32-Trey Marcham[7]

3. 84M-Kade Morton[4]

4. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

5. 20H-Noah Harris[9]

6. 22-Curtis Jones[5]

7. 2B-Brett Becker[6]

8. 47K-Kevin Brewer[1]

DNS: 70-Cade Cowles

Keizer Aluminum Wheels Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]

2. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

3. 26-Tristin Thomas[4]

4. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

5. F5-Devin Simmons[7]

6. 21K-Emilio Hoover[2]

7. 7D-Michelle Decker[6]

8. 2S-Cole Scott[1]

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Trey Gropp[1]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

3. 14E-Hank Davis[2]

4. 44-Andrew Felker[5]

5. 14F-Eric Fenton[7]

6. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]

7. 00-Brekk Harris[6]

8. 7X-Alex Vande Voort[3]

Lucas Oil POWRi West A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 32-Trey Marcham[4]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

3. 20G-Noah Gass[7]

4. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]

5. 21-Trey Gropp[6]

6. 7M-Chance Morton[2]

7. 14E-Hank Davis[11]

8. 21K-Emilio Hoover[18]

9. 15D-Andrew Deal[16]

10. 5T-Ryan Timms[15]

11. 84M-Kade Morton[9]

12. 7D-Michelle Decker[20]

13. 44-Andrew Felker[12]

14. 26-Tristin Thomas[10]

15. 14F-Eric Fenton[14]

16. 2B-Brett Becker[19]

17. 00-Brekk Harris[21]

18. F5-Devin Simmons[13]

19. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

20. 22-Curtis Jones[17]

21. 20H-Noah Harris[8]

DNS: 7X-Alex Vande Voort

DNS: 47K-Kevin Brewer

DNS: 2S-Cole Scott

DNS: 70-Cade Cowles