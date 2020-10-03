Cole Duncan Scores FAST Feature Win at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (October 3, 2020) — Cole Duncan picked up his ninth win of the 2020 season on Saturday with the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series at Atomic Speedway. Duncan outran Tyler Gunn, and Jake Hesson for the victory. Bryan Knuckles and Cody Gallogly rounded out the top five.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday October 3, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. 68G-Tyler Gunn
2. 27-Cody Gallogly
3. 19R-Mike Walter
4. 83x-Nate Reeser
5. 15-Mitch Harble
6. 9G-Cody Gardner
DNS: 22D-Josh Davis
Heat Race #2:
1. 5J-Jake Hesson
2. 59-Bryan Knuckles
3. 1B-Keith Baxter
4. 9J-Jesse McCreary
5. A79-Dallas Hewitt
6. 4X-Bradley Ashford
7. 9K-Kyle Kruger
Heat Race #3:
1. 22-Cole Duncan
2. 08-Brandon Conkel
3. 5H-Jordan Harble
4. 9-Lance Webb
5. 44-Charlie Vest
6. 5-Benjamin Webb
Feature:
1. 22-Cole Duncan
2. 68G-Tyler Gunn
3. 5J-Jake Hesson
4. 59-Bryan Knuckles
5. 27-Cody Gallogly
6. 1B-Keith Baxter
7. 9-Lance Webb
8. 19R-Mike Walter
9. 15-Mitch Harble
10. A79-Dallas Hewitt
11. 5H-Jordan Harble
12. 9G-Cody Gardner
13. 44-Charlie Vest
14. 9J-Jesse McCreary
15. 5-Benjamin Webb
16. 83x-Nate Reeser
17. 4X-Bradley Ashford
18. 08-Brandon Conkel
DNS: 22D-Josh Davis
DNS: 9K-Kyle Kruger