Cole Duncan Scores FAST Feature Win at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (October 3, 2020) — Cole Duncan picked up his ninth win of the 2020 season on Saturday with the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series at Atomic Speedway. Duncan outran Tyler Gunn, and Jake Hesson for the victory. Bryan Knuckles and Cody Gallogly rounded out the top five.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday October 3, 2020

Heat Race #1:

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn

2. 27-Cody Gallogly

3. 19R-Mike Walter

4. 83x-Nate Reeser

5. 15-Mitch Harble

6. 9G-Cody Gardner

DNS: 22D-Josh Davis

Heat Race #2:

1. 5J-Jake Hesson

2. 59-Bryan Knuckles

3. 1B-Keith Baxter

4. 9J-Jesse McCreary

5. A79-Dallas Hewitt

6. 4X-Bradley Ashford

7. 9K-Kyle Kruger

Heat Race #3:

1. 22-Cole Duncan

2. 08-Brandon Conkel

3. 5H-Jordan Harble

4. 9-Lance Webb

5. 44-Charlie Vest

6. 5-Benjamin Webb

Feature:

1. 22-Cole Duncan

2. 68G-Tyler Gunn

3. 5J-Jake Hesson

4. 59-Bryan Knuckles

5. 27-Cody Gallogly

6. 1B-Keith Baxter

7. 9-Lance Webb

8. 19R-Mike Walter

9. 15-Mitch Harble

10. A79-Dallas Hewitt

11. 5H-Jordan Harble

12. 9G-Cody Gardner

13. 44-Charlie Vest

14. 9J-Jesse McCreary

15. 5-Benjamin Webb

16. 83x-Nate Reeser

17. 4X-Bradley Ashford

18. 08-Brandon Conkel

DNS: 22D-Josh Davis

DNS: 9K-Kyle Kruger