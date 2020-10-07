United Rebel Sprint Series is Geared Up for Final Race of 2020 Season at Salina Speedway

By Rick Salem

SALINA, Kansas (October 6, 2020) – The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is set to take on the final race of the season this Friday, October 9th. Drivers will head to the 3/8-mile high banks of Salina Motor Speedway in Salina, Kansas to complete the season and wrap up the points championship.

Three-time and defending champion, Zach Blurton, has edged ahead with the points lead by 154 points over JD Johnson. A 104-point gap separates Johnson, Taylor Velasquez, and Kyler Johnson in the top four in standings. Jeremy Huish rounds out the top-five.

Friday’s action is slated to begin at 7:30PM. General admission is $10, military personnel and first responders are free with a photo ID. Fans can get into the pit area for $15, having a chance to meet their favorite drivers and up-close action throughout the night.

The final night is sure to be action-packed as drivers conclude their seasons with the United Rebel Sprint Series. Live audio will be presented by RacinBoys, www.racinboys.com.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).