Short Comes Up Big at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (October 9, 2020) — Carson Short won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature on Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway. Short charged from fourth starting spot for the victory over fifth starting Zach Daum. Scotty Thiel, Morgan Turpen, and Korey Weyant rounded out the top five.
Midwest Open Wheel Association
Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, IL
Friday October 9, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. 9K-Kyle Schuett
2. 17*-Robbie Standridge
3. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer
4. 83-Bret Tripplett
5. 77U-Chris Urish
6. 51B-Scotty Milan
7. 50-Paul Nienhiser
8. 3-Austin O’Dell
Heat Race #2:
1. 10M-Morgan Turpen
2. 8S-Steve Short
3. 5T-Ryan Timms
4. 28-Jason Keith
5. 01-Justin Standridge
6. 57-George Crawford
7. 52F-Logan Faucon
Heat Race #3:
1. 3D-Mitchell Davis
2. 64-Scotty Thiel
3. 98-J.C. Bland
4. 88-Terry Babb
5. 0-JohnnY Fahl
6. 99W-Korey Weyant
7. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn
Heat Race #4:
1. 5D-Zach Daum
2. 21-Carson Short
3. 4-Danny Smith
4. 22-Koby Barksdale
5. 29X-Brayton Lynch
6. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
7. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten
B-Main:
1. 77U-Chris Urish
2. 99W-Korey Weyant
3. 50-Paul Nienhiser
4. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
5. 52F-Logan Faucon
6. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn
7. 51B-SCotty Milan
8. 57-George Crawford
9. 0-Johnny Fahl
10. 29X-Brayton Lynch
DNS: 3-Austin O’Dell
DNS: 3X-Ayrton Gennetten
A-Main:
1. 21-Carson Short
2. 5D-Zach Daum
3. 64-Scotty Thiel
4. 10M-Morgan Turpen
5. 99W-Korey Weyant
6. 4-Danny Smith
7. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer
8. 17*-Robbie Standridge
9. 3D-Mitchell Davis
10. 22-Koby Barksdale
11. 8S-Steve Short
12. 01-Justin Standridge
13. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
14. 5T-Ryan Timms
15. 28-Jason Keith
16. 98-J.C. Bland
17. 50-Paul Nienhiser
18. 88-Terry Babb
19. 9K-Kyle Schuett
20. 83-Bret Tripplett
21. 77U-Chris Urish