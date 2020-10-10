Short Comes Up Big at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (October 9, 2020) — Carson Short won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature on Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway. Short charged from fourth starting spot for the victory over fifth starting Zach Daum. Scotty Thiel, Morgan Turpen, and Korey Weyant rounded out the top five.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, IL

Friday October 9, 2020

Heat Race #1:

1. 9K-Kyle Schuett

2. 17*-Robbie Standridge

3. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer

4. 83-Bret Tripplett

5. 77U-Chris Urish

6. 51B-Scotty Milan

7. 50-Paul Nienhiser

8. 3-Austin O’Dell

Heat Race #2:

1. 10M-Morgan Turpen

2. 8S-Steve Short

3. 5T-Ryan Timms

4. 28-Jason Keith

5. 01-Justin Standridge

6. 57-George Crawford

7. 52F-Logan Faucon

Heat Race #3:

1. 3D-Mitchell Davis

2. 64-Scotty Thiel

3. 98-J.C. Bland

4. 88-Terry Babb

5. 0-JohnnY Fahl

6. 99W-Korey Weyant

7. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn

Heat Race #4:

1. 5D-Zach Daum

2. 21-Carson Short

3. 4-Danny Smith

4. 22-Koby Barksdale

5. 29X-Brayton Lynch

6. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

7. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten

B-Main:

1. 77U-Chris Urish

2. 99W-Korey Weyant

3. 50-Paul Nienhiser

4. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

5. 52F-Logan Faucon

6. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn

7. 51B-SCotty Milan

8. 57-George Crawford

9. 0-Johnny Fahl

10. 29X-Brayton Lynch

DNS: 3-Austin O’Dell

DNS: 3X-Ayrton Gennetten

A-Main:

1. 21-Carson Short

2. 5D-Zach Daum

3. 64-Scotty Thiel

4. 10M-Morgan Turpen

5. 99W-Korey Weyant

6. 4-Danny Smith

7. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer

8. 17*-Robbie Standridge

9. 3D-Mitchell Davis

10. 22-Koby Barksdale

11. 8S-Steve Short

12. 01-Justin Standridge

13. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

14. 5T-Ryan Timms

15. 28-Jason Keith

16. 98-J.C. Bland

17. 50-Paul Nienhiser

18. 88-Terry Babb

19. 9K-Kyle Schuett

20. 83-Bret Tripplett

21. 77U-Chris Urish