Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex Schedules Showcase 39 Nights in 2021

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Oct. 21, 2020) – The tentative 2021 schedules between the Tod Quiring owned dirt tracks of Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex feature more than a combined three dozen nights of racing.

The highlight is a spectacular week of competition titled “THE SHOWDOWN,” which kicks off on June 20 with a $5,000-to-win 410ci winged sprint car event at Huset’s Speedway. “THE SHOWDOWN” continues at the high-banked oval on June 21-22 for the HUSET’S 50 – a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event. The Showdown action then shifts to Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., for the 43rd annual AGCO JACKSON NATIONALS running June 24-26. A $100,000 bonus is on the line if a driver can win the finale of both marquee World of Outlaws events. More than $500,000 is on the line for the week of “THE SHOWDOWN.”

Numerous other special events are planned at both ovals.

Huset’s Speedway welcomes the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions on Aug. 1 as well as a one-day World of Outlaws event on Aug. 22.

Jackson Motorplex features the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Series during its season opener on May 14 along with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series on July 9-10.

Both tracks host two nights of the $10,000-to-win Power Series Nationals – Sept. 3-4 at Jackson Motorplex and Sept. 5-6 at Huset’s Speedway.

The Huset’s Speedway schedule has 24 nights – mostly on Sundays – with the featured divisions including 410 Outlaw Sprints, RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars and LMSS Late Model Street Stocks beginning on Mother’s Day (May 9). The season concludes with a Cheater’s Day tripleheader Sept. 24-26. Northern Outlaw Sprint Association 410ci sprint cars will be a part of seven nights throughout the season.

The Jackson Motorplex slate showcases 15 nights of special events, including a half dozen with the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series as well as three Bank Midwest IMCA Series nights.

To view the tentative 2021 schedule for each track, visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com and http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .