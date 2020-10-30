By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (October 28, 2020) – Osage Casino and Hotel in Tulsa will host the AmeriFlex / OCRS Awards Banquet on Saturday, November 14.

2020 champion Zach Chappell and the top ten in final points will be honored during the evening which begins shortly after the doors open at 6 p.m. in the Oak and Dogwood room. A driver’s and owner’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Mistletoe room.

If you have not made your reservation you need to RSVP Kerry Gorby by text at 620-330-0485. Tickets are $35 per person and can be paid at the door.

Several announcements are expected to be made along with the release of the 2021 schedule.