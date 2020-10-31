Macedo Sweeps Tarlton Classic in Midgets and Sprint Cars

From Lance Jennings
Leading all 25-laps, Carson Macedo (Lemoore, CA) swept the USAC Western States Midget portion of the “Inaugural Tom Tarlton Classic” at Hanford. Racing the Tom Tarlton Sr. owned #21 Tarlton and Son Inc. / BG Chemicals entry, Macedo set fast time, won his heat race, topped the dash, and scored the main event win at Keller Auto Speedway. The former NARC / King of the West Sprint Car Champion finished ahead of Ryan Bernal, Shannon McQueen, Brody Fuson, and hard charger Robby Josett for the second series win of his career.
Macedo began the night by setting the top mark in Woodland Auto Display Qualifying with a time of 16.238 over the 15-car roster. He won the 7-lap Extreme Mufflers Heat Race and the special Rod End Supply Dash that earned $600 for the veteran driver.
Storming from eleventh to fifth in the feature, Robby Josett claimed the night’s Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors. Josett was eleventh quick in time trials and placed sixth in his heat race.
Ryan Bernal raced to victory in the Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat Race. The two-time USAC Western Classic Sprint Car Champion qualified second overall and ran second in the dash.
USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Qualifying:
1. 21-Carson Macedo, 16.238
2. 97W-Ryan Bernal, 16.300
3. 51-Brody Fuson, 16.640
4. 7-Shannon McQueen, 16.661
5. 68-Scotty Farmer, 16.695
6. 5G-Ben Worth, 16.695
7. 10-Blake Bower, 16.867
8. 00-Jake Andreotti, 17.148
9. 15DJ-David Prickett, 17.229
10. 73-Dylan Ito, 17.387
11. 73X-Robby Josett, 17.422
12. 71D-Bryan Drollinger, 18.083
13. 67-Britton Bock, 21.667
14. 15-Ron Hazelton, 21.667
DQ: 31K-Kyle Beilman, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. 21-Carson Macedo
2. 10-Blake Bower
3. 68-Scotty Farmer
4. 51-Brody Fuson
5. 15DJ-David Prickett
6. 73X-Robby Josett
7. 31K-Kyle Beilman
8. 67-Britton Bock
Heat Race #2:
1. 97W-Ryan Bernal
2. 5G-Ben Worth
3. 00-Jake Andreotti
4. 7-Shannon McQueen
5. 73-Dylan Ito
6. 15-Ron Hazelton
7. 71D-Bryan Drollinger
Dash:
1. 21-Carson Macedo
2. 97W-Ryan Bernal
3. 5G-Ben Worth
4. 68-Scotty Farmer
5. 51-Brody Fuson
6. 7-Shannon McQueen
A-Main:
1. 21-Carson Macedo
2. 97W-Ryan Bernal
3. 7-Shannon McQueen
4. 51-Brody Fuson
5. 73X-Robby Josett
6. 00-Jake Andreotti
7. 15DJ-David Prickett
8. 71D-Bryan Drollinger
9. 73-Dylan Ito
10. 31K-Kyle Beilman
11. 15-Ron Hazelton
12. 10-Blake Bower
13. 67-Britton Bock
14. 5G-Ben Worth
15. 68-Scotty Farmer
Kings of Thunder 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 56-Ryan Robinson
2. 16A-Justin Sanders
3. 83-Aaron Reutzel
4. 93-Kalib Henry
5. 7C-Justyn Cox
6. 88A-Joey Ancona
7. 24-Chase Johnson
8. 42X-Tim Kaeding
9. 34-Kurt Nelson
10. 35-Sean Becker
Heat Race #2:
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
2. 57-Kyle Larson
3. 2X-Chase Majdic
4. 5C-Colby Copeland
5. 88N-D.J. Netto
6. 69-Bud Kaeding
7. 01W-Ben Worth
8. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
9. 78-Mark Barroso
10. 14T-Tim Estenson
Heat Race #3:
1. 24B-Brad Sweet
2. 14-Daryn Pittman
3. 21-Carson Macedo
4. 3-Craig Stidham
5. 24R-Rico Abreu
6. 0-Kyle Hirst
7. 17W-Shane Golobic
8. 2-JJ Ringo
9. 88-Kyle Offill
10. 5S-Mauro Simone
Dash:
1. 21-Carson Macedo
2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
3. 24B-Brad Sweet
4. 2X-Chase Majdic
5. 83-Aaron Reutzel
6. 56-Ryan Robinson
B-Main:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 69-Bud Kaeding
3. 0-Kyle Hirst
4. 24-Chase Johnson
5. 35-Sean Becker
6. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
7. 2-JJ Ringo
8. 14T-Tim Estenson
9. 88-Kyle Offill
10. 34-Kurt Nelson
11. 42X-Tim Kaeding
12. 78-Mark Barroso
13. 5S-Mauro Simone
14. 01W-Ben Worth
15. 88A-Joey Ancona
A-Main:
1. 21-Carson Macedo
2. 57-Kyle Larson
3. 24B-Brad Sweet
4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
5. 14-Daryn Pittman
6. 88N-D.J. Netto
7. 16A-Justin Sanders
8. 7C-Justyn Cox
9. 17W-Shane Golobic
10. 69-Bud Kaeding
11. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
12. 83-Aaron Reutzel
13. 24R-Rico Abreu
14. 2X-Chase Majdic
15. 0-Kyle Hirst
16. 24-Chase Johnson
17. 2-JJ Ringo
18. 5C-Colby Copeland
19. 93-Kalib Henry
20. 35-Sean Becker
21. 3-Craig Stidham