Bergman Holds On For ASCS Sooner Triumph At Creek County Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, OK (November 6, 2020) – Coming down to the final turn on Friday night, Washington’s Seth Bergman held off the charges of Blake Hahn and Tyler Thomas for the win in the Creek County Speedway Fall Fling with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Jumping out to a commanding lead, Bergman kept a nearly two-second gap on the field through the first half of the 30 lap feature. Losing little time through traffic, Seth’s tempo changed drastically as the caution lights came on with seven laps to run.

Restarting with a trio of slower cars between himself and Blake Hahn, who had rolled the hub from eighth to second, the Oil Fire Whiskey No. 52 made quick work of the lapped cars.

Going under caution again with six laps left, Hahn set his sights on the lead. Working under the No. 23, Hahn had the lead nearly in hand before the caution lights came on again on Lap 27 when championship contender, Jeremy Campbell, rolled to a stop with a shredded right rear. Only trailing by two markers going into the night, the flat marked the end of his championship run.

Back to green for the final three laps, the assaults on the lead came from all directions as Blake Hahn and Tyler Thomas went after the point. Hahn low, Thomas high, the pair tore at each other with two to go. Advantage to Thomas, the BT Machine No. 91t pulled wide for the lead off at one end of the Creek County Speedway, dove low at the other, with both attempts coming up just shy of the pass.

To the white flag, Bergman made his Stagg Insurance No. 23 as wide as possible. With no room for error through the final two turns, Seth was barely able to pull away off the final turn for his 11th career ASCS Sooner Region win. Getting the run off the bottom, Blake Hahn went back to second at the line with Tyler Thomas holding on for third. After spinning on the opening laps, Brandon Anderson fought back to finish fourth with Andrew Deal in fifth.

Alex Sewell was sixth with Noah Gass in seventh. Chase Randall came back from a spin to finish eight with Ryan Timms ninth. Rounding out the top ten, Sean McClelland secured his fourth career ASCS Sooner Region Championship by 12 points over Jeremy Campbell, who ended up 15th on the field after the DNF.

The 2021 lineup for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is in the works and will be released in the coming months.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Friday, November 6, 2020

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

2. 23-Seth Bergman[5]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]

4. 79-Tim Kent[4]

5. 11A-Avery Goodman[6]

6. 43-Ryan Padgett[7]

7. 6N-Cameron Hagin[1]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Noah Gass[1]

2. 95-Matt Covington[3]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

4. 911-Waylon Weaver[2]

5. 55-Johnny Kent[6]

6. 90-Lance Norick[5]

7. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]

2. 11-Michael Tyre II[4]

3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]

4. 20G-Jake Greider[7]

5. 3F-Roy Larkin[3]

6. 44-Jared Sewell[2]

7. 3G-Lane Goodman[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7F-Noah Harris[1]

2. B52-Brayden Voigt[2]

3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[6]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[3]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]

6. 91-Justin Fine[5]

7. 22-Curtis Jones[7]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 23G-Steven Shebester[2]

2. 1-Sean McClelland[4]

3. 32G-Kolton Gariss[1]

4. 5$-Danny Smith[6]

5. 31-Casey Wills[3]

6. 15-Jase Randolph[5]

7. 2L-Brandon Leland[7]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[2]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]

3. 15D-Andrew Deal[5]

4. 8-Alex Sewell[7]

5. 77-Jack Wagner[4]

6. 6-Alison Slaton[1]

7. 97-Kevin Cummings[6]

Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]

2. 23-Seth Bergman[6]

3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]

4. 9-Chase Randall[5]

5. 5$-Danny Smith[7]

6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[4]

7. 7F-Noah Harris[3]

8. 79-Tim Kent[8]

9. 55-Johnny Kent[9]

10. 77-Jack Wagner[10]

Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]

3. 20-Noah Gass[4]

4. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]

6. 95-Matt Covington[3]

7. 911-Waylon Weaver[9]

8. B52-Brayden Voigt[1]

9. 11-Michael Tyre II[5]

10. 3F-Roy Larkin[10]

Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

3. 20G-Jake Greider[2]

4. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]

5. 1-Sean McClelland[5]

6. 23G-Steven Shebester[6]

7. 32G-Kolton Gariss[7]

8. 73-Samuel Wagner[9]

9. 31-Casey Wills[10]

10. DNS: 11A-Avery Goodman

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]

2. 23G-Steven Shebester[1]

3. 31-Casey Wills[7]

4. 7F-Noah Harris[3]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]

6. 3F-Roy Larkin[8]

7. 10P-Dylan Postier[12]

8. 3G-Lane Goodman[14]

9. 2L-Brandon Leland[13]

10. B52-Brayden Voigt[5]

11. 44-Jared Sewell[11]

12. 91-Justin Fine[10]

13. 11-Michael Tyre II[4]

14. 43-Ryan Padgett[9]

B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[2]

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]

3. 32G-Kolton Gariss[4]

4. 55-Johnny Kent[6]

5. 79-Tim Kent[5]

6. 15-Jase Randolph[10]

7. 911-Waylon Weaver[3]

8. 6-Alison Slaton[13]

9. 90-Lance Norick[9]

10. 97-Kevin Cummings[14]

11. 77-Jack Wagner[7]

12. 22-Curtis Jones[12]

13. 6N-Cameron Hagin[11]

14. 11A-Avery Goodman[8]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[8]

3. 91T-Tyler Thomas[3]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

5. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]

6. 8-Alex Sewell[5]

7. 20-Noah Gass[6]

8. 9-Chase Randall[7]

9. 5T-Ryan Timms[12]

10. 1-Sean McClelland[13]

11. 23G-Steven Shebester[17]

12. 32G-Kolton Gariss[20]

13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[18]

14. 9$-Kyle Clark[10]

15. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[9]

16. 20G-Jake Greider[11]

17. 31-Casey Wills[19]

18. 14E-Kyle Bellm[15]

19. 5$-Danny Smith[14]

20. 95-Matt Covington[16]