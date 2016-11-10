Wine Country Outlaw Showdown Moves to September

From Colby Gorniewicz

CONCORD, N.C. (November 10, 2016) – The Wine Country Outlaw Showdown at Calistoga Speedway, which traditionally hosts the two-day event in April, has moved to September 15-16 in the 2017 World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series schedule. The Outlaws’ 26th year at the renowned half-mile will be a part of the the season’s fall western swing.

Last year’s Spring Wine Country Outlaw Showdown was stricken by Mother Nature, forcing the series to cancel their double-header event at the Calistoga Speedway. Predictable weather patterns in the Northern California area have spurred the Outlaws to move their date forward to the September time slot. This coming year, the World of Outlaws returns to Calistoga Speedway for an early-September race weekend for the first time since 2007.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the Outlaws back in 2017,” said Chris Morgan event promoter. “Moving the race date back to September allows for more predictable weather patterns and returns a little bit of history to the track and the tour. With the date change we are planning many new exciting fan attractions surrounding this event. The Outlaws put on The Greatest Show on Dirt, and our hope is to be a great stop for the tour as they close out their western swing for the season.”

California’s Calistoga Speedway is one of the most historic tracks on the World of Outlaws tour. Over the past couple of years, the Speedway has undergone a major transformation with several upgrades to the facility. A new catch fence around the half-mile oval has been installed, and the racing surface was widened and massaged for steeper banking and a better entry into the corners. A state-of-the-art sound system and an all-new scoreboard are sure to enhance the fan experience as well.

“If you haven’t had the chance to visit Calistoga since all the work, we truly encourage you to come and check it out,” added Morgan. “The Outlaws put on an excellent show and you don’t want to miss out.”

In 2015, Brad Sweet started fourth and battled past Joey Saldana and Rico Abreu to win on night one at Calistoga. On night two, Donny Schatz topped Jason Sides and Craig Dollansky to score his fifth win of the season.

Ticket renewals for the 2017 Wine Country Outlaw Showdown are available now until Nov. 16th by calling the ticket hotline: 844-DIRT-TIX (347-8849). Tickets will be available to the general public starting November 17 by visiting dirtcar.ticketforce.com or by calling the ticket hotline.