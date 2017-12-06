T.J.’s Notebook: Hot News Items Before PRI

Stewart always creates a lot of buzz when he competes and Fort Wayne with local media outlets already running with the story. Traffic looking up the actual dates and ticket information of the race actually exceeded Stewart’s announcement of competing, so it may be worth looking into getting tickets early.

If you haven’t seen Stewart tackle the tight confines of Fort Wayne’s indoor track I highly recommend it. Smoke wheeling the Mike Fedorcak built Munchkin around the Exposition Center is the equivalent to seeing a major stadium rock and roll band play a venue with a couple of thousand intimate seats. One Stewart performance indoors before crashing actually garnered a standing ovation from everyone in the pit stands as he walked back to the pit area. The Rumble takes place this year on December 29th and 30th.