Zelinski Earns Seat at Ray Racing Enterprises for 2018

From Ray Racing Enterprises

DAVENPORT, Ia. (December 6, 2017) – Jeff Zelinski of Joliet, IL has been named to replace outgoing Ray Racing Enterprises driver, and current Badger Midget Auto Racing Association champion, Robbie Ray for the 2018 BMARA Midget Series season.

Ray announced his retirement from competitive driving during his championship acceptance speech at the 2017 BMARA Season Championship banquet. Ray announced that he has decided to seek a larger role as a car owner along with his father Mark Ray. Together he and his father have won the Winged Three-Quarter Midget Association Championship, the United Midget Racing Association Rushville Nationals, the United States Auto Club Ford Focus Midget Series Championship, the 2007 BMARA Rookie of the Year and the 2017 BMARA Championship.

Zelinski will pilot the #3 Ray Racing Enterprises Midget which has been piloted by such prominent drivers as 1983 Indianapolis 500 winner Tom Sneva, 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and Indianapolis 500 runner-up Davy Jones, Kevin Olson, Jack Hewitt, Jerry Stone, Bentley Warren, Manny Rockhold, and Kenneth Nichols to name a few.

Zelinski has his own resume he brings to Ray Racing Enterprises as a driver, mechanic and a skilled fabricator. Zelinski is a certified tig welder and spends his spare time repairing and building race cars at a local shop near his home. Zelinski’s break out moment as a race car driver came at the Angell Park Speedway in 2016 when he won the BMARA Midget Series Corn Fest event with his own team. In 2017, Zelinski worked as a crew member on the United State Auto Club Kazmark Motorsports Silver Crown team which finished third in car owner standings with driver Chris Windom. Zelinski also spent the “Month of May” working as a crew member on the #40 AJ Foyt Enterprises Indycar entry with driver Zach Veach at the Indianapolis 500.

The BMARA Midget Series will open its season on April 21 at the Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.