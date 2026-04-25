Moore Masters Victory with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Big O Speedway

From POWRi

Ennis, TX (4/24/26) – Howard Moore showed speed all night at Big O Speedway to claim the Night One victory in the “Bluebonnet Showdown” with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League seasonal event, leading twenty laps to earn his first career league victory.

Launching the night’s battles with thirty-one entries, Howard Moore set the quick qualifying time of 13.003 seconds, while Ayrton Gennetten, Colton Fisher, Seth Bergman, and Miles Paulus each captured heat race wins, with Landon Crawley emerging victorious in the semi-feature.

Establishing the feature field with high-point qualifier Colton Fisher and Howard Moore lined up on the front row, Moore took the initial on-track advantage, with Fisher, Blake Hahn, Roger Crockett, and Seth Bergman forming the early-running top five.

Overtaking the top spot on lap two, Colton Fisher found the front of the field to his liking for five laps before Moore regained the lead.

Finding speed all night, Moore led twenty laps of the twenty-five-lap feature event to secure the season-opening victory in a hard-fought battle.

“This car was so fast all night. My brakes went out with about five laps to go, and it was just stand on it and hold on the rest of the way,” said Howard Moore in Ennis, Texas victory lane. Adding, “This was a fun track to race on, as I could run anywhere. Shoutout to Tim Crawley for getting in the heavy equipment to give us a track tonight.”

Big O Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 4/24/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 40-Howard Moore(13.003)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 11F-Colton Fisher

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 23-Seth Bergman

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 98P-Miles Paulus

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature Winner: 12X-Landon Crawley

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 11F-Colton Fisher

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 12X-Landon Crawley(+8)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 40-Howard Moore

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602412

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 40-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 11F-Colton Fisher[1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[12]; 7. 6-Cody Gardner[11]; 8. 17GP-Hank Davis[13]; 9. 12X-Landon Crawley[17]; 10. 98P-Miles Paulus[10]; 11. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 12. 8N-Kameron Key[9]; 13. 3C-Cole Schroeder[14]; 14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 15. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[22]; 16. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[20]; 17. B2-Carson Bolden[18]; 18. 71-Christopher Townsend[19]; 19. B8-John Barnard[21]; 20. 97-Scotty Milan[23]; 21. 4-Austin Mundie[16]; 22. 9-Josh McCord[15]; 23. 2-Whit Gastineau[6]

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RaceTech Titanium B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 12X-Landon Crawley[2]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 3. 71-Christopher Townsend[4]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]; 5. B8-John Barnard[7]; 6. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[3]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[10]; 8. 44-Cory Bruns[6]; 9. 10G-Marcus Thomas[13]; 10. 16G-Austyn Gossel[9]; 11. 15-Jack Potter[11]; 12. 71W-Weston Gorham[12]; 13. 11R-Rodney Huband[14]; 14. 3H-Charlie Harmon III[15]; 15. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 2. 40-Howard Moore[4]; 3. 17GP-Hank Davis[5]; 4. 6-Cody Gardner[3]; 5. 4-Austin Mundie[2]; 6. 44-Cory Bruns[7]; 7. 16G-Austyn Gossel[6]; 8. 11R-Rodney Huband[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11F-Colton Fisher[4]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 2-Whit Gastineau[3]; 4. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 5. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[7]; 6. 71-Christopher Townsend[5]; 7. 71W-Weston Gorham[8]; 8. (DNS) 3H-Charlie Harmon III

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 9-Josh McCord[1]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]; 6. B8-John Barnard[6]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[5]; 8. 10G-Marcus Thomas[7]

Engler Machine&Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 2. 8N-Kameron Key[2]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 4. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]; 5. 3C-Cole Schroeder[3]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying: 1. 40-Howard Moore, 13.003[3]; 2. 11F-Colton Fisher, 13.016[1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.064[21]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett, 13.158[8]; 5. 6-Cody Gardner, 13.162[27]; 6. 2-Whit Gastineau, 13.184[24]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.185[2]; 8. 3C-Cole Schroeder, 13.229[16]; 9. 4-Austin Mundie, 13.240[31]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.265[15]; 11. 23-Seth Bergman, 13.320[17]; 12. 8N-Kameron Key, 13.362[4]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.416[13]; 14. B2-Carson Bolden, 13.425[25]; 15. 9-Josh McCord, 13.436[23]; 16. 98P-Miles Paulus, 13.439[20]; 17. 17GP-Hank Davis, 13.456[19]; 18. 71-Christopher Townsend, 13.460[28]; 19. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.512[30]; 20. 12X-Landon Crawley, 13.536[18]; 21. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 13.576[29]; 22. 3H-Charlie Harmon III, 13.582[26]; 23. B8-John Barnard, 13.594[7]; 24. 15-Jack Potter, 13.602[6]; 25. 44-Cory Bruns, 13.659[5]; 26. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 13.706[12]; 27. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 13.878[22]; 28. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.925[11]; 29. 11R-Rodney Huband, 14.220[9]; 30. 71W-Weston Gorham, 14.288[14]; 31. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 16.098[10]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.