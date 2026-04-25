RAIN & FALLING TEMPS CANCEL SATURDAY’S 2026 OPENER AT SHARON

From Sharon Speedway

(Hartford, OH)…Due to overnight and morning rain, the lack of sufficient drying conditions throughout the remainder of the day, and temps falling into the 40s by race time, Saturday’s scheduled opener at Sharon Speedway has been cancelled.

Coming up next Saturday (May 2), will be the first of two appearances in 2026 by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprint Cars will also be part of the program. Stay tuned for more details throughout the week.

Tickets for next Saturday are available through World Racing Group at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=127892&_gl=1*1i8toyv*_gcl_au*NjQwMjA3MDE2LjE3NzE5NjM5MTY.. Camping permits are available through Sharon at the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-tickets-252429

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.