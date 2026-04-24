USAC MIDGET KOKOMO GP SHIFTS TO SAT-SUN, APRIL 25-26

By Richie Murray

Kokomo, Indiana (April 24, 2026)………The dates for this weekend’s Kokomo Grand Prix have been shifted by one day and will now run on Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26.

With a rain out on the originally scheduled date of Friday, April 24, the decision has been made to contest the complete event over the weekened with two consecutive nights of full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

The Kokomo Grand Prix will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Kokomo Sprint Cars on each night at the 1/4-mile dirt oval.

On both nights, the pits will open at 3pm Eastern with the grandstands opening at 3pm. The drivers meeting is set for 5:30pm with cars hitting the track at 6pm followed by hot laps, qualifying and racing.

Adult general admission tickets for each night of the Kokomo Grand Prix are $30 with kids age 12 and under free. Pit passes are $40 for all ages each night.

The field will feature past Kokomo Grand Prix winners Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama), Justin Grant (Ione, California) and Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio), plus two-time series champion Logan Seavey (Sutter, California) and many more.

Past Kokomo Grand Prix feature winners include Rico Abreu (2014 twice), Darren Hagen (2015), Brady Bacon (2017 twice), Tyler Courtney (2018-19), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2019), Emerson Axsom (2021), Chris Windom (2021), Jacob Denney (2025) and Justin Grant (2025).

Both nights of the event can also be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.