Brad Sweet is Triumphant at Knoxville Raceway in World of Outlaws Opener!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 24, 2026) – Brad Sweet notched his eighth career win at the Knoxville Raceway on Friday night at the opener for the Premier Chevy Dealers NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws event. It was the Grass Valley, California driver’s first triumph at the Sprint Car Capital since June of 2019 and earned him $12,000. Sweet’s win came aboard the Paul Silva #94.

Sweet, who started on the pole of the non-stop 25-lap main event took the early lead over JJ Hickle, Justin Henderson, David Gravel and Ryan Timms. Gravel found serious momentum on the high side of one and two on lap two and roared by both Henderson and Hickle into the second spot. On lap four, Timms used the high side by Henderson to gain fourth. Shortly after, Brent Marks moved into the top five.

Sweet entered lapped traffic on the ninth circuit, with Gravel in pursuit. Two laps later, Timms took the high side around Hickle to gain third. He began stalking Gravel in traffic, but lost momentum a bit with ten laps to go. Marks took fourth from Hickle with three to go.

Sweet pulled away in the late stages to win by over two seconds. Timms closed late on Gravel but settled .042 of a second behind him in third. Marks was fourth and Hickle fifth. Aaron Reutzel, Justin Henderson, Buddy Kofoid, Donny Schatz and Emerson Axsom rounded out the top ten.

The car count of 65 was one short of a non-Knoxville Nationals one day WoO record for car count (66 in 1979). Hickle and Gravel set quick time in their respective qualifying groups. Daison Pursley and Kerry Madsen took the Non-Qualifier races. Marks, Reutzel, Gravel and Axsom won the heats. Spencer Bayston won the D main, Jamie Ball claimed the C, Sweet took the Dash, and Garet Williamson won the B main. Cam Martin and Cole Mincer flipped their cars wildly, but were unhurt.

“It felt difficult (in traffic),” said Sweet in Victory Lane. “The bottom lane was just faster. Lapped cars were hard. I was nervous coming here, because the team works so hard. Kyle’s (Larson) had so much success here and I didn’t want to be the weak link. I’m just really happy to get them a win. Paul just continues to make the car better. It was a great first night, but we’ve got a long way to go. I felt at the end, the car was getting away from me a little bit. I just needed to calm myself down. I haven’t really been in that situation in a while. I’m pretty excited tonight.”

“The preferred lane was on the bottom, and that’s why the lapped cars were down there,” said Gravel. “It was just hard to clear guys. Brad was searching around there. When he had clean air, he missed the bottom a bunch. It was tricky. It was a fast pace, and it was easy to miss it. I just didn’t get around lapped cars good enough. When I got close, I had a bad lap. It was a new car that we shook down, and we’re happy with the result. We obviously want to win, but these other guys are really good here, and that’s what makes it fun.”

“I would say the bottom was the preferred line for the first three-quarters of the race,” said Timms. “Down there in three and four, it was definitely the bottom. It was tricky coming off of two on the bottom. You really had to ‘whoa’ it up and make sure you didn’t miss it. I’m happy with it. The start (wasn’t good), and if I would have had a better start, I would have had a chance. Our car felt so good out there.”

Tomorrow, the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws conclude their action packed weekend of racing! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Premier Chevy Dealers NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Results

Time Trials, Group #1 (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA,14.980 (10); 2. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 14.997 (6); 3. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 15.026 (4); 4. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 15.032 (16); 5. 24A, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 15.040 (14); 6. 13, Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR, 15.065 (3); 7. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.066 (18); 8. 2C, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 15.100 (12); 9. 88T, Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV, 15.129 (5); 10. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.174 (31); 11. 49, Josh Schneiderman, 15.198 (1); 12. 121, RJ Johnson, 15.261 (2); 13. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, 15.278 (24); 14. 41, Carson Macedo, 15.283 (26); 15. 83, Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 15.291 (29); 16. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.303 (19); 17. 23, Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO, 15.311 (33); 18. 17B, Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 15.312 (28); 19. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA, 15.323 (21); 20. 51, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 15.325 (23) / 21. 80P, Jacob Peterson, Hartford, SD, 15.337 (9); 22. 9, Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 15.361 (17); 23. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.362 (15); 24. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.370 (11); 25. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.388 (20); 26. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 15.492 (22); 27. 17, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 15.498 (27); 28. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.530 (7); 29. 2KS, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.563 (13); 30. 28M, Conner Morrell, Bradenton, FL, 15.611 (30); 31. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 15.736 (25); 32. 9R, Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 15.838 (32); 33. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 15.885 (8).

Time Trials, Group #2 (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 2, David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 15.250 (17); 2. 27, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 15.332 (2); 3. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.339 (22); 4. 94, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA, 15.359 (24); 5. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 15.405 (8); 6. 5, Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, TX, 15.503 (25); 7. 6, Kasey Jedrzejek, Lagrange, OH, 15.506 (19); 8. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 15.526 (1); 9. 26, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 15.533 (7); 10. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX, 15.539 (27); 11. 7S, Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 15.557 (14); 12. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.559 (5); 13. 1a, Ashton Torgerson, Glendale, AZ, 15.561 (15); 14. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 15.592 (13); 15. 71, Parker Price Miller, Kokomo, IN, 15.606 (16); 16. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.627 (28); 17. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.629 (12); 18. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.641 (9); 19. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 15.664 (3); 20. 77, Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 15.703 (31) / 21. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 15.732 (6); 22. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.739 (18); 23. 17A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 15.782 (29); 24. 16C, Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, WI, 15.821 (30); 25. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN, 15.900 (32); 26. 19H, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD,15.975 (4); 27. 85J, Logan Julien, Oconomowoc, WI, 16.019 (21); 28. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 16.140 (26); 29. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, 16.215 (20); 30. 9D, Dominic Dobesh, Brookings, SD, 16.226 (11); 31. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 16.442 (23); 32. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 16.615 (10).

Non, Qualifier #1 (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.9: 1. 9, Daison Pursley (2); 2. 4, Cameron Martin (4) / 3. 40, Clint Garner (3); 4. 1K, Kelby Watt (6); 5. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (8); 6. 17, Spencer Bayston (7); 7. 2KS, Carson McCarl (9); 8. 80P, Jacob Peterson (1); 9. 28M, Conner Morrell (10); 10. 56, Joe Simbro (12); 11. 44X, Scotty Johnson (11); 12. 24, Terry McCarl (5); 13. DNS , 9R, Chase Randall

Non, Qualifier #2 (started), 8 Laps, 2:26.8: 1. 55, Kerry Madsen (1); 2. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (2) / 3. 16C, Scotty Thiel (4); 4. 17A, Jack Anderson (3); 5. 19H, Kaleb Johnson (6); 6. G5, Gage Pulkrabek (7); 7. 24T, Christopher Thram (5); 8. 7B, Ben Brown (8); 9. 15JR, Cole Mincer (9); 10. 10V, Joe Beaver (11); 11. 9D, Dominic Dobesh (10); DNS , 85J, Logan Julien

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:42.2: 1. 19, Brent Marks (2); 2. 2M, JJ Hickle (1); 3. 83, Michael Kofoid (7); 4. 28, Jace Park (4); 5. 24A, Rico Abreu (3) / 6. 23, Garet Williamson (8); 7. 88T, Tanner Thorson (5); 8. 9, Daison Pursley (10); 9. 42, Sye Lynch (9); 10. 49, Josh Schneiderman (6); DNS , 2K, Lynton Jeffrey

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel (2); 2. 11, Justin Henderson (1); 3. 41, Carson Macedo (6); 4. 2C, Cole Macedo (4); 5. 13, Tanner Holmes (3) / 6. 88, Austin McCarl (7); 7. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild (5); 8. 17B, Bill Balog (8); 9. 51, Scott Bogucki (9); 10. 4, Cameron Martin (10); DNS , 121, RJ Johnson

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.6: 1. 2, David Gravel (1); 2. 10, Ryan Timms (2); 3. 1S, Logan Schuchart (3); 4. 26, Justin Peck (5); 5. 7S, Chris Windom (6) / 6. 6, Kasey Jedrzejek (4); 7. 1A, Ashton Torgerson (7); 8. 71, Parker Price Miller (8); 9. 7BC, Tyler Courtney (10); 10. 55, Kerry Madsen (11); 11. 45X, Rees Moran (9)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.8: 1. 27, Emerson Axsom (1); 2. 94, Brad Sweet (2); 3. 15, Donny Schatz (4); 4. 5, Brenham Crouch (3); 5. 21, Brian Brown (6); 6. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr (5); 7. 44, Chris Martin (8); 8. 22, Riley Goodno (9); 9. 77, Giovanni Scelzi (10); 10. 4W, Jamie Ball (7); 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (11)

D main (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.9: 1. 17, Spencer Bayston (1); 2. 2KS, Carson McCarl (3) / 3. G5, Gage Pulkrabek (2); 4. 7B, Ben Brown (5); 5. 9R, Chase Randall (11); 6. 28M, Conner Morrell (6); 7. 80P, Jacob Peterson (4); 8. 10V, Joe Beaver (8); 9. 44X, Scotty Johnson (9); 10. 9D, Dominic Dobesh (10); 11. 15JR, Cole Mincer (7); DNS , 24T, Christopher Thram, 56, Joe Simbro, 24, Terry McCarl, 85J, Logan Julien

C main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. 4W, Jamie Ball (2); 2. 49, Josh Schneiderman (1) / 3. 1K, Kelby Watt (7); 4. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (4); 5. 40, Clint Garner (5); 6. 17, Spencer Bayston (11); 7. 19H, Kaleb Johnson (10); 8. 45X, Rees Moran (3); 9. 2KS, Carson McCarl (12); 10. 17A, Jack Anderson (8); 11. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (9); 12. 16C, Scotty Thiel (6); DNS , 55, Kerry Madsen, 4, Cameron Martin, 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, 121, RJ Johnson

Dash (started), 6 Laps, 1:58.9: 1. 94, Brad Sweet (2); 2. 11, Justin Henderson (4); 3. 2M, JJ Hickle (1); 4. 10, Ryan Timms (6); 5. 27, Emerson Axsom (3); 6. 2, David Gravel (5); 7. 19, Brent Marks (7); 8. 87, Aaron Reutzel (8)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:25.9: 1. 23, Garet Williamson (3); 2. 88T, Tanner Thorson (1); 3. 88, Austin McCarl (5); 4. 6, Kasey Jedrzejek (2) / 5. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr (4); 6. 44, Chris Martin (8); 7. 71, Parker Price Miller (10); 8. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild (7); 9. 17B, Bill Balog (11); 10. 7BC, Tyler Courtney (14); 11. 1A, Ashton Torgerson (6); 12. 77, Giovanni Scelzi (16); 13. 9, Daison Pursley (9); 14. 22, Riley Goodno (12); 15. 42, Sye Lynch (13); 16. 51, Scott Bogucki (15); 17. 4W, Jamie Ball (17); 18. 49, Josh Schneiderman (18)

A main (started), 25 Laps, 7:36.6: 1. 94, Brad Sweet (1); 2. 2, David Gravel (6); 3. 10, Ryan Timms (4); 4. 19, Brent Marks (7); 5. 2M, JJ Hickle (3); 6. 87, Aaron Reutzel (8); 7. 11, Justin Henderson (2); 8. 83, Michael Kofoid (9); 9. 15, Donny Schatz (12); 10. 27, Emerson Axsom (5); 11. 1S, Logan Schuchart (10); 12. 41, Carson Macedo (11); 13. 28, Jace Park (13); 14. 24A, Rico Abreu (17); 15. 7S, Chris Windom (18); 16. 26, Justin Peck (14); 17. 88, Austin McCarl (23); 18. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild (25, prov.); 19. 23, Garet Williamson (21); 20. 2C, Cole Macedo (15); 21. 21, Brian Brown (20); 22. 88T, Tanner Thorson (22); 23. 13, Tanner Holmes (19); 24. 6, Kasey Jedrzejek (24); 25. Brenham Crouch (16). Lap Leader: Sweet 1-25. Hard-charger: Haudenschild.