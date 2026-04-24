I-96 Speedway Opener Featuring Great Lakes Super Sprints Cancelled Due to Storm Threat

Lake Odessa, MI – Officials with I-96 Speedway and the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP have announced that the race, scheduled for Friday, April 24th, has been cancelled due to forecasted rain and storms. After extensive observation of the forecast, it was determined that the threat of rain and potentially strong storms was highest at the time when gates and on-track action would begin.

The next event for I-96 Speedway is Friday, May 1st, featuring the Choice Concrete UMP Late Models, Hubbco Race Products IMCA Modifieds, Next Level Coatings Street Stocks, Compacts, and Culver’s Mini Wedges. Fans who purchased advanced tickets to the April 24th show at I-96 Speedway will be refunded through MyRacePass.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, visit GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.