SEASON OPENER AT THUNDER MOUNTAIN POSTPONED TO RAIN, MAKEUP DATE TBD

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CENTER LISLE, N.Y. – The season opener for the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints will have to wait two more weeks.

CRSA officials, along with Thunder Mountain Speedway track officials, have postponed tomorrow’s event due to rain.

Showers are expected to begin early tomorrow morning and continue throughout the day. In the best interest of all CRSA parties for logistics, the decision was made to call it a day early.

Mike Emhof, the Spoonhower family and everyone at Thunder Mountain Speedway are working to find a makeup date. Stay tuned to CRSASprints.com and Facebook @CRSASprints for more information.

With the Thunder Mountain opener postponed, the CRSA season will now begin at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee May 8, marking the second consecutive year the opener is held there and kicking off the Dandy Miniseries. The following day, racing continues at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, starting the Stirling Lubricants/DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge.

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.