Rain Halts Williams Grove Spring Sprint Special

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –The Spring Sprint Special at Williams Grove Speedway was rained out midway through the event on Friday night.

The final lap of the second of three heats for the 410 sprint cars was underway when rains hit the track.

Car counts for the special three division open wheel show saw 26 cars entered in the 410 sprint division while 18 PASS 305 sprints were in action and 13 wingless super sportsman signed in.

Prior to the rains twin heats for the 305 sprints went to Logan Spahr and Cole Dewease.

Brent Shearer won the first heat for the 410 sprint cars and TJ Stutts was headed to the checkers in heat two when rain began.

Overall fast time for the 410 sprints was set by Ryan Smith with a lap of 16.689 seconds recorded.

Oval crews attempted to work the speedway surface back into condition but after 30 minutes it became clear that the effort wasn’t making adequate progress.

Rainchecks for the April 24 program will be honored in coming weeks.

Visit the speedway’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com for the full raincheck policy.

The speedway will be in action on May 1 with a World of Outlaws tune up race for the 410 sprints and the third show of the season for the 358 sprint cars.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

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