Memorial Classic & Dick Spencer Memorial Announced

From Waynesfield Raceway Park

WAYNESFIELD, Oh. (December 22, 2017) – Officials at the famed 1/3rd mile in Waynesfield, Ohio have announced two additional events in advance of the official 2018 schedule release.

The annual Memorial Classic featuring the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders has been slated for Saturday, May 26th. The Memorial Day weekend event will also see appearances from the weekly 410 Non Wing sprint cars and the UMP Modifieds.

The Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series returns to headline the 8th running of the Dick Spencer Memorial in July. The event, honoring racer and community member Dick Spencer, is slated for Saturday, July 7th. The Non Wing special will pay $1500 to win. The AMSA Mini Sprints also join the program running for $700 to win and $100 to start.

Full schedule, including all events slated for the 2018 season, will be released soon.

The Waynesfield Raceway Park leadership team would like to wish all race fans a safe holiday season.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park, or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.