Feature Winners: January 1 -7, 2018

Monday January 1, 2018

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – USA Sprintcars – Logan Schuchart

Huntly Speedway – Huntly NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series – Rained Out

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – AHG Sprintcar Series – Sprintcar Muster – Jason Kendrick

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprints – Sprintcar Muster – Marshall McDarmaid

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sprintcar Muster – Ben Van Ryt

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars / SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Kerry Madsen

Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Adam Clarke

Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Fire Cracker 50 – Robbie Farr

Wednesday January 3, 2018

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Scott Farmer

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Donny Schatz

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series / King of the Springs – Kyle Larson

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Thursday January 4, 2018

Laang Speedway – Laang, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Chris Halesworth

Friday January 5, 2018

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Austrailian Sprintcar Open – Kerry Madsen

Western Speedway – Hamilton, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars –

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series / World 50 Lapper – Kyle Larson

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie Larsen

Saturday January 6, 2018

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Brant Chandler

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Austrailian Sprintcar Open – Donny Schatz

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Borderline Speedway – Glenburnie, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Dayn Bentvelzen

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – David Eggins

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – USA v AUS International Sprintcars – Robbie Farr

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Steve Agars

Nowra Speedway – South Nowra, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Ashleigh Jack

Quit Bunbury Speedway – Bunbury, WA – AU – AHG Sprintcar Series – Jamie Maiolo

Solo Hobart Speedway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie Bricknell

Solo Hobart Speedway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jeremy Smith

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Mark Caruso

Sunday January 7 2018

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Midget Cars – Victorian Speedcar Championship – Travis Mills

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Daniel Storer