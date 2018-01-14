Bradford Wins AHG Series Feature at Perth Motorplex
AHG Sprintcar Series
Perth Motorplex
Perth, AU
Saturday January 13, 2018
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 57 – Shaun Bradford
2. 99 – Jamie Maiolo
3. 11 – Jason Kendrick
4. 51 – Jamie Oldfield
5. 10 – Andrew Priolo
6. 24 – Troy Beckingham
7. 6 – Rob Mould
8. 55wx – Darren Mewett
9. 29wx – Tom Payet
10. 79 – Scott Chatwin
11. 79wx – Tom Hooper
12. 12wx – Ray Leonard
13. 9 – AJ Nash
14. 89 – Kye Scroop
15. 77 – Bradley Maiolo
16. 20 – Ryan Lancaster
DNS. 11wx – Jason Kendrick
DNS. 44 – Ben Ellement