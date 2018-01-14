Latest News

Bradford Wins AHG Series Feature at Perth Motorplex

Posted on January 14, 2018

AHG Sprintcar Series
Perth Motorplex
Perth, AU
Saturday January 13, 2018

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. 57 – Shaun Bradford
2. 99 – Jamie Maiolo
3. 11 – Jason Kendrick
4. 51 – Jamie Oldfield
5. 10 – Andrew Priolo
6. 24 – Troy Beckingham
7. 6 – Rob Mould
8. 55wx – Darren Mewett
9. 29wx – Tom Payet
10. 79 – Scott Chatwin
11. 79wx – Tom Hooper
12. 12wx – Ray Leonard
13. 9 – AJ Nash
14. 89 – Kye Scroop
15. 77 – Bradley Maiolo
16. 20 – Ryan Lancaster
DNS. 11wx – Jason Kendrick
DNS. 44 – Ben Ellement

No related stories.

© TJSlideways.com