Joyce Newton Passes Away at Age 85

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (December 16, 2018) — Hoosier Racing Tire co-found Joyce Newton passed away on Tuesday morning. She was 85 years of age. Joyce along with her late husband Bob Newton, who passed in 2012, founded Hoosier Racing Tire in South Bend, Indiana in 1975. The company has grown into one of the largest racing tire businesses in the world. Joyce remained at the head of Hoosier until selling to Continental Tire in 2016.

In addition being known in the racing community Joyce and Bob were known for their philanthropy in the local community with the donation of Newton Park and renovations to converting the former site of Lakeville High School into a community center.