Carl Bowser to Join All Star Circuit of Champions Tour in 2018

From Dirty Mouth Communications

BUTLER, Pa. (January 17, 2018) – After a successful season in 2017 in his first year in the Chiappelli Motorsports #98, Carl Bowser and the #98 team will launch the driver’s rookie season with the All Star Sprint Circuit of Champions in 2018.

“To be able to take a car out on the All Star tour with Tom and Fran and our team means a lot,” Bowser said. “We had been heading in this direction by adding more All Star races and travel in 2016 when we bought the #10 team out. When we decided to partner with Tom and Fran, we all sat down and decided to put one season of more aggressive traveling together before we committed to the All Star schedule.”

The 2017 season was a year of growth for Bowser, running 43 races primarily in Central PA and putting the #98 car in victory lane three times. The 2018 season has more than 70 dates on the schedule between 50 races on the All Star schedule, local shows in Western PA and special events.

“We have taken more risks and raced tougher cars in preparation for a long future together with Tom and Fran,” Bowser said. “We’re confident that this is the right next step for us, especially with the caliber of cars that we’re going to be up against with the All Stars. Our crew and sponsors have been really supportive of our goals, so we’re excited to move forward together as a team because we couldn’t do it without that.”

Bowser will kick off the 2018 season in March in Central PA to prepare for the All Star points opener at Atomic Speedway on Friday, April 6th.

To learn more about Carl and the Carl Bowser Racing team, you can like the team’s page on Facebook, follow Carl on Twitter, subscribe to the YouTube channel or visit CarlBowser.com.