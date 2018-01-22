2018 BOSS Non Wing Sprint Car Schedule Release

From BOSS

With the 2018 season just weeks away, the staff of the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming tour. The last 7 seasons have seen steady growth with every new season. This year will be no exception. The last true outlaws of auto racing will once again battle on the hallowed grounds of several of the midwest’s best dirt ovals. Every year, races have been held in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania. This year, the tour returns to West Virginia for one event and ventures into the Bluegrass State of Kentucky for the first time ever.

Things will get underway one weekend earlier with the season opener slated for Saturday, April 14th at Atomic Speedway just south of Chillicothe. The inaugural BOSS event was held there in 2011 and it now serves as the annual lid lifter on each new season. The month of May finds the series making stops at 2 of the longest continually active tracks with BOSS, May 5th at Fremont Speedway and May 19th at Lawrenceburg Speedway just across the Ohio River.

The first venture into Kentucky comes on Saturday, May 26th when the stars and cars of BOSS tackle Ponderosa Speedway’s tricky D-shaped 1/3 mile red clay oval. This event will serve as a tune-up for the end of the season when the championship is decided on the same track with 2 complete shows October 12th and 13th. The May event is planned to be a doubleheader weekend as well, however, no contract has been signed and 2 different tracks are negotiating for that event. Watch for details on that Sunday show to be added in the coming weeks.

The month of June finds a return to Limaland Motorsports Park on June 8th with Montpelier Motor Speedway the next night. A week later, the tour heads back to the “Track That Action Built”, Fremont Speedway, for the second event of the season on June 16. After a weekend off, the doubleheader weekend of Lernerville Speedway (June 29) and Tyler County Speedway (June 30) wraps up the month. BOSS last raced at Tyler County in 2015. This is the most prestigious facility in West Virginia and features events like the Mega 100 and the Hillbilly 100 for the dirt late models.

July starts off with a return to Route 44 Speedway near Liberty, Indiana on Friday, July 6th and the next night will be the annual Dick Spencer Memorial at Waynesfield Raceway Park on July 7th. A few weeks later, the tour will make its annual stop at the Monster Half Mile – Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway on July 28th.

The month of August really heats up and the purses get bigger! Friday, August 3rd will be the “Open Wheel Classic” at Atomic Speedway for $2,000 to win followed the next night by the “Jack Hewitt Classic” at Waynesfield paying $3,000 to win. The very next weekend, the teams will roll into Mansfield Motor Speedway for the 2nd annual “Great Lakes Nationals” paying $5,000 to win on Saturday night. This will be a 2 day show with preliminary heat races running on Friday BUT with increased heat race payouts and a very good Saturday payday!

The month of August gets even better at the end. Kokomo Speedway and the United States Auto Club extended an invitation to make BOSS a part of the most anticipated non wing sprint car event, the Kokomo “Sprint Car Smackdown”. Saturday, August 25th is the final night of the 4 day event, and BOSS will sanction its own program with heat races, a B-Main and standard 25 lap A-Main event.

As September rolls around, the 2018 tour will be winding down. Once again, the tour will make the trek to Montpelier Motor Speedway for a September 8th event. The season will wrap up with a 2 day showdown in Kentucky at Ponderosa Speedway. No driver or team will have a “home track advantage” and the BOSS tour drivers will be able to decide the championship on the race track. The Friday, October 12th event will be the standard BOSS purse but Saturday’s finale will pay $2,000 to win and $300 to start.

For the first time since its inception, the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series does not have a title sponsor entering 2018. However, the standard main event purse will remain unchanged and heat race payouts and bonus awards will remain as well. The standard BOSS A-Main pays: 1500, 900, 700, 600, 500, 450, 400, 375, 350, 325, 300, 290, 280, 270, 260 and $250 to start.

Heat races will once again pay $100 among the top four finishers (40, 30, 20, 10). Bonus awards of $50 will also be paid for “Hard Charger”, “Hard Luck”, “Lukcy Pill Draw”, “Perseverance Award” and others!

In addition, the 2018 championship points chase payout also remains the same as the last few years at $3,000 plus contingencies to the champion. Once again, the top 15 in season points will be rewarded at the banquet and during the season. The Top 15 in current points will earn $300 to start the main events and $150 B-Main tow money minimums at every event.

The complete season championship points payout will be $3000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 900, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 400, 350, 300, 250, 200. Teams will also see an increase in contingency awards at the year ending awards ceremony.

The BOSS program and philosophy it was founded upon have not changed. This is still an open tire series with the general rule that any wingless sprint car is allowed to compete. There is no engine limit and no weight rule. However, BOSS does take safety into serious consideration. Teams and drivers are responsible for their own safety equipment. BOSS will provide the safest race tracks possible along with adequate fire and rescue personnel. Tracks are required to carry premium insurance on all competitors to get a race date. But individual driver safety equipment is in the hands of the teams. BOSS, reserves the right to inspect cars and equipment for safety and also reserves the right to prohibit teams from competing if the cars are deemed unsafe.

We look forward to seeing everyone very soon and we wish everyone a safe and successful season. If you need more information on the series, you can phone 740-703-3768 or e-mail sprinter14@hotmail.com

BOSS 2018 Non Wing Schedule

Saturday, April 14 – Atomic Speedway ; Alma, OH

Saturday, May 5 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Saturday, May 19 – Lawrenceburg Speedway ; Lawrenceburg, IN

Saturday, May 26 – Ponderosa Speedway ; Junction City, KY

Sunday, May 27 – To Be Announced

Friday, June 8 – Limaland Motorsports Park ; Lima, OH

Saturday, June 9 – Montpelier Motor Speedway ; Montpelier, IN

Saturday, June 16 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Friday, June 29 – Lernerville Speedway ; Sarver, PA

Saturday, June 30 – Tyler County Speedway ; Middlebourne, WV

Friday, July 6 – Route 44 Speedway ; Liberty, IN

Saturday, July 7 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH “Spencer Memorial”

Saturday, July 28 – Pittsburgh PA Motor Speedway ; Imperial, PA

Friday, August 3 – Atomic Speedway ; Alma, OH “Open Wheel Championship”

Saturday, August 4 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH “Hewitt Classic”

Friday, August 19 – Mansfield Motor Speedway ; Mansfield, OH “Great Lakes Prelims”

Saturday, August 20 – Mansfield Motor Speedway ; Mansfield, OH “Great Lakes Nationals”

Saturday, August 27 – Kokomo Speedway ; Kokomo, IN “Sprint Car Smackdown”

Saturday, September 8 – Montpelier Motor Speedway ; Montpelier, IN

Friday, October 12 – Ponderosa Speedway ; Junction City, KY

Saturday, October 13 – Ponderosa Speedway ; Junction City, KY “Championship Finale”