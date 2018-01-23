Cale Conley Takes on All Star Circuit of Chamions With DJR

From Cale Conley Racing

VIENNA, WV (January 15, 2018) – Race car driver Cale Conley, of Vienna, WV, has announced his partnership with Dave Jessup Racing (DJR) to run Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions 2018 season. Conley is scheduled to race the DJR sprint car in 55 All-Star events, on 36 tracks in nine states. More races may be added, with a potential for up to 70 events as they participate in select World of Outlaw races as well.

Conley, 25, has been racing since the age of 6. He drove sprint cars in 2009-10, then went south to NASCAR from 2011 to 2015. In 2016 he raced dirt late models and five sprint car races. “I raced against Dave Jessup’s car at a race in ’16, and we made a plan to get together for the following season,” said Conley. “We exceeded expectations and won a couple of races in 2017, so this year we’re going to race the full All-Star season.”

The DJR shop is based in Dayton, Ohio, where Jessup just retired as an automotive instructor at a technical high school. He has always been involved in sprint car racing, building cars and engaging drivers. Cale is looking forward to the full experience with Jessup – with new cars, equipment, truck and trailer, and a lot of tracks he’s never seen before. “I’m excited to race this many times in one year,” said Conley. “Traveling with a small team takes me back to old-school racing, after my time in NASCAR. Of course, my eventual goal is to get back down south to NASCAR, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to drive a full season and get some All-Star wins under my belt.”

This will be a big year for Conley, recently engaged to marry Emma Blaney, who is already steeped in the racing world. Her father, Dave Blaney, running full All-Stars, her brother, NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, and Uncle Dale are all well-known names in the sport. Cale is looking forward to racing against future in-laws Dave and Dale this season in this strong, up and coming series owned and managed by Tony Stewart. “I’m just excited for all the new adventures this year,” he laughs.

Conley’s 7K car will feature a black and white paint scheme, as chosen by an online vote by his followers on social media. Joe Cheuvront of Joe Cheuvront Originals, a Parkersburg, WV designer, has created the graphics for this and most of Cale’s past cars. Conley plans to spend a good deal of time at the shop in Dayton when they’re not on the road, returning to his home in Vienna, WV, when he has down time.

Both a race car driver and a businessman, Conley is making his own way as he focuses on securing sponsors through a revolutionary new avenue. His official car sponsor is Merchant Services Ltd, a credit card processing company which allows businesses to dedicate their credit card processing fees to sponsoring Cale’s race car. “It’s a cool way for companies to support me without spending an extra dime,” Cale says, and he has been knocking on doors both locally and nationally to sign up those who want to be part of a successful race team. “I’ve brought on some old friends, and made some new ones, as I share the opportunity to use those unavoidable credit card fees to become part of my sponsorship package and get your business name on my car.”

Cale, with DJR racing, will make their All-Star debut in Florida on February 1-3, at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. The team will spend two weeks doing Florida Speed Weeks leading up to the Daytona 500, then will begin a rigorous schedule. More information and a complete race schedule can be found at www.caleconley.com, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.