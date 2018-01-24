Placerville Speedway introduces online ticketing for the 2018 season

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (January 24, 2018) – The Placerville Speedway is excited to announce for the first time it will offer online ticketing for the upcoming 2018 campaign.

During the season simply visit www.placervillespeedway.com and the “buy tickets” button will appear, along with links to each event on the schedule. Fans will be able to either print out tickets or download them to their phone to be scanned at the front gate.

“This is something we are happy and excited to offer the great fans of Placerville Speedway,” commented Kami Arnold of Russell Motorsports Inc. “It’s a way to simplify the ticket buying process and to avoid lines at the track. They introduced online sales in Chico last year and the fan response was great, so we’re thrilled at having the opportunity to integrate it here this season.”

Ticket sales for the first two championship point races on Saturday March 24 and Saturday April 7 are currently live and can be viewed at https://www.universe.com/users/placerville-speedway-C14XGB

Following a play day on March 17 the first racing event of the season will then take place on Wednesday March 21 when the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series hits the quarter-mile for Brad Sweet’s Placerville Short Track Outlaw Showdown presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

To purchase tickets for the World of Outlaws event visit http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG&eventId=29581

The Placerville Speedway is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office by calling 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2018 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds.