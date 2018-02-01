Every World of Outlaws Race to Have Live Video Coverage in 2018 on Dirtvision

From Anthony Corini

CONCORD, NC (January 31, 2018) – It is with great excitement that the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series announces that all 88 events will feature live streaming video to the public in 2018. DIRTVision.com, which has provided live audio of every World of Outlaws race since 2005, in addition to live streaming select events, will expand its offering in 2018 to include all World of Outlaws-sanctioned Sprint Car events not previously streamed.

DIRTVision pioneered live dirt track video streaming in 2004 with the ultimate goal of streaming content on a nightly basis. Now, 14 years later, that goal will become a reality. Current World of Outlaws Director of Broadcast Brian Dunlap was involved in the initial broadcast and has spearheaded the latest advancement. “When DIRTVision originally launched, live video streaming was almost unheard of,” said Dunlap. “We have continued to push the envelope of new technologies with this goal in mind. It’s great to have the opportunity to bring DIRTVision full circle and provide fans the ability to watch The Greatest Show on Dirt every night live from coast to coast.”

“This is a monumental step for dirt track racing and the World of Outlaws. Having every race broadcast live will provide increased exposure and, in turn, more marketing opportunities for our drivers, teams, tracks and Series,” said World of Outlaws Chief Executive Officer Brian Carter.

Fans aren’t the only ones thrilled about the live video; NASCAR star and current World of Outlaws team owner Kyle Larson expressed his gratitude to DIRTVision and will be a frequent viewer.

“This is really exciting news! As a car owner who would love to be at the track every night but can’t, this will really help me follow along and help out from a distance when I can. I see a lot more cookouts at the bus happening on NASCAR weekends now,” Larson said with a sizable smile.

DIRTVision will kick off the 2018 season at DIRTcar Nationals with live video coverage of the 12 consecutive nights of racing at Volusia Speedway Park. Sprint Car fans can purchase the entire first week (Sprint week) at DIRTVision.com for $79.99. Further information about subscription packages will be available soon. Be sure to keep up with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series (@WorldofOutlaws) and DIRTVision (@dirtvision) on all social media channels for up to the minute news.