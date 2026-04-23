T’S RACE WEEK AT LINCOLN SPEEDWAY! 2026

From Adam Mackey
Don’t miss the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge with a possible $1,000 TO WIN kicking off an exciting season of racing action!
📅 FRIDAY, APRIL 24
🏁 2026 Door Buster Season Opener
🏎️ DIVISIONS RACING:
• DIRTcar Pro Late Models
• Taco Bell DIRTcar Modifieds
• DIRTcar Sportsman
• DIRTcar Hornets
• MARA Midgets
⏰ SCHEDULE:
• Pits Open: 3:00 PM
• Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
• Local Pill Draw Ends: 5:50 PM
• Hotlaps: 6:00 PM
• Racing: 7:00 PM
🎟️ GRANDSTAND PRICING:
• Adults: $15
• Kids 11 & Under: FREE
👉 Tickets & pit passes will be available at the track on race day
🏨 STAY THE NIGHT:
• Hampton By Hilton – Lincoln, IL
📞 (217) 732-6729
• Comfort Inn & Suites – Lincoln, IL
📞 (217) 735-5800
📢 Be sure to mention the Lincoln Speedway discount when booking!
💥 Kick off your season the right way with a full night of action-packed dirt track racing. Let’s pack the stands and start 2026 with a bang!
#LincolnSpeedway #RaceWeek #SeasonOpener #HornetChallenge #DirtRacing
MORE INFO VISIT:
www.lincolnspeedwayil.com