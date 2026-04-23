T’S RACE WEEK AT LINCOLN SPEEDWAY! 2026

From Adam Mackey

Don’t miss the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge with a possible $1,000 TO WIN kicking off an exciting season of racing action!

📅 FRIDAY, APRIL 24

🏁 2026 Door Buster Season Opener

🏎️ DIVISIONS RACING:

• DIRTcar Pro Late Models

• Taco Bell DIRTcar Modifieds

• DIRTcar Sportsman

• DIRTcar Hornets

• MARA Midgets

⏰ SCHEDULE:

• Pits Open: 3:00 PM

• Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

• Local Pill Draw Ends: 5:50 PM

• Hotlaps: 6:00 PM

• Racing: 7:00 PM

🎟️ GRANDSTAND PRICING:

• Adults: $15

• Kids 11 & Under: FREE

👉 Tickets & pit passes will be available at the track on race day

🏨 STAY THE NIGHT:

• Hampton By Hilton – Lincoln, IL

📞 (217) 732-6729

• Comfort Inn & Suites – Lincoln, IL

📞 (217) 735-5800

📢 Be sure to mention the Lincoln Speedway discount when booking!

💥 Kick off your season the right way with a full night of action-packed dirt track racing. Let’s pack the stands and start 2026 with a bang!

#LincolnSpeedway #RaceWeek #SeasonOpener #HornetChallenge #DirtRacing

MORE INFO VISIT:

www.lincolnspeedwayil.com