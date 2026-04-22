Premier Chevy Dealers Clash Bringing Huge World of Outlaws Field to Knoxville

By Alex Nieten

KNOXVILLE, IA (April 22, 2026) – The time has come for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series to head to Knoxville Raceway.

A massive field of competitors is expected to converge on Iowa and fill “The Sprint Car Capital of the World” as the track opens its gates for the first time in 2026. The opening leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash is bringing The Greatest Show on Dirt to town this weekend on April 24-25.

It’s the first two of nine total nights of Knoxville action on the 2026 World of Outlaws calendar, making it the most visited track this season. The tour heads back for the Stars and Stripes Salute on Saturday, May 23, the second leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash on June 12-13, and the 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s on Aug. 12-15.

The Casey’s across the street better be stocked up with NOS Energy Drink. Dingus better prepare for business to pick up. The small town of Knoxville, IA is about to be busy.

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Let’s look at the top stories to watch at Knoxville:

SCHATZVILLE

For as long as he’s driving Sprint Cars, Donny Schatz headlines any World of Outlaws trip to Knoxville.

His résumé at the historic 1/2 mile is astonishing. His 11 Knoxville Nationals titles rank second to only Steve Kinser’s dozen. As if that wasn’t impressive enough in the sport’s most prestigious race, he’s also finished second eight times and third once to make it 20 podiums in 27 tries. His average finish in “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All” is 4.11. He owns a total of 30 Feature victories at Knoxville, which ranks 11th all-time.

This weekend will mark his first visit to Knoxville since joining forces with CJB Motorsports and crew chief Barry Jackson. The pairing has proven to be potent so far. They had a streak going of eight consecutive finishes of seventh or better before it was snapped at Tri-State Speedway, so they’ll aim to get back on track at a place where Schatz is one of the best.

OUTLAW EXCELLENCE

Schatz may stand out, but he’s far from the only World of Outlaws full-timer to make that famed right turn into Knoxville Victory Lane.

David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports have proven to be one of the top combinations on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Since partnering in 2021, Gravel has driven the No. 2 to six Knoxville scores and been on the podium in 12 of 23 Features. Overall, the Watertown, CT native boasts 14 total triumphs at Knoxville. Gravel enters the weekend as the point leader in search of his third straight championship.

All four of Carson Macedo’s Knoxville checkered flags have come driving the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41. The first was an emotional night in 2018 when he topped a 360 Nationals prelim as JJR returned to racing following Johnson’s passing. The Lemoore, CA native swept a June weekend in 2021. His fourth and most recent score was a 2023 Knoxville Nationals prelim.

Logan Schuchart owns a trio of Knoxville trophies. The first came at the 2018 Hard Knox Night. The next two came during a strong week with Shark Racing in 2022 when he won the Capitani Classic and his Knoxville Nationals prelim before a 17th to third charge in the finale.

Columbia, MO’s Garet Williamson spent plenty of time competing at Knoxville weekly before joining The Greatest Show on Dirt and wound up with three wins. The first two were with a 360 in 2023 before taking the Fischer Motorsports No. 23 across the finish line first in 2024 with a 410.

Series rookie Scott Bogucki also has three Knoxville triumphs on his résumé – two in 360 competition (2020 and 2021). Then in 2024, the current pilot of the Three Stooges Racing No. 51 got his first with a 410.

Another rookie, Emerson Axsom, took the Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27 to Knoxville Victory Lane twice two years ago. The first was with a 360 under the hood, and the second came with 410 cubic inches of power in the track’s season finale.

Sheldon Haudenschild owns a single Knoxville score. The Wooster, OH native bagged the track’s season opener in 2021. This weekend marks his first trip to Knoxville since joining KCP Racing.

STILL SEARCHING

A surprising absence on the list of current World of Outlaws competitors with a Knoxville victory is Michael “Buddy” Kofoid.

He’s come close on multiple occasions. The Penngrove, CA native was runner-up at a 2023 All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) race. The final step of the podium belonged to Kofoid during a World of Outlaws visit last June. Then most recently, he charged from 19th to second at last year’s Hard Knox Night.

This weekend would be ideal timing for the 24-year-old to conquer Knoxville for the first time. He and Roth Motorsports are in major need of a big weekend after a last-lap crash at Tri-State dropped them from a top-two finish to 19th. It’s the second time Kofoid has been involved in a late accident while fighting for the lead this year, chopping out a pair of potential victories. He’s still within striking distance in the title fight with a long way to go, sitting third and 80 markers behind leader Gravel, but the DNFs have made the climb steeper.

KNOXVILLE KNOWLEDGE

With one of the healthiest weekly programs in the country, Knoxville boasts plenty of regulars from the area capable of upsetting the World of Outlaws or having a strong showing with the best.

This contingent is unquestionably headlined by Brian Brown. His 69 career Knoxville wins rank second to only Danny Lasoski’s 120. A trio of those have come against the World of Outlaws for the Higginsville, MO driver, most recently in June of 2023.

Altoona, IA’s Austin McCarl has been establishing his own legacy at Knoxville in recent years to continue his family’s tradition of excelling at the 1/2 mile. The last three track championships belonged to the “Big Unit,” and he’s claimed the title four times total.

Ryan Timms hails from Oklahoma City, OK and now resides in Rapid City, SD where his Liebig Motorsports team has located, but the combination has become one of the fiercest weekly competitors at Knoxville. Timms won a whopping seven races at the Iowa oval last year, headlined by his dominant performance at the Knoxville Nationals.

This trio will be joined by many more who frequent the track’s weekly program.

PACKING THE CAPITAL

Along with the World of Outlaws full-timers and track regulars, expect plenty more to fill the pit area as teams aim to add pages to their notebooks for the Knoxville Nationals.

St. Helena, CA’s Rico Abreu won five times at Knoxville last year, including the World of Outlaws April visit. The 2025 Knoxville Nationals runner-up plans to be in action this weekend in the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 24.

Giovanni Scelzi will be making his second World of Outlaws appearance of the year aboard the Spire Motorsports No. 77. “Hot Sauce” is an eight-time Knoxville victor, and that list includes the 2021 360 Nationals title and a 2024 Knoxville Nationals prelim.

Additional entries expected include Tri-State winner Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, IN), Tanner Holmes (Jacksonville, OR), Kaleb Johnson (Sioux Falls, SD), Christopher Thram (Sanborn, MN), Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN), Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV), and plenty more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, April 24-25 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA

AROUND THE TURN

Friday, May 1 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, OH (TICKETS)

Saturday, May 2 at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (14/86 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (1942 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-46 PTS)

3. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-80 PTS)

4. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-82 PTS)

5. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-94 PTS)

6. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-132 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-190 PTS)

8. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-204 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-206 PTS)

10. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-226 PTS)