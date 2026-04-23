SHARON SET TO KICK-OFF 97TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON ON SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTED BY “410” SPRINTS FOR $4000 TO-WIN; RUSH SPRINTS, ECONO MODS & CROWN VICS ﻿

From Sharon Speedway

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway is set to kick-off the 2026 racing season this Saturday night (April 25) in a “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management, which if completed, would mark the earliest opener since 2017. The 97th anniversary season opener will include the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprint Cars, Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods, and the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vics. Warmups will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by racing. It’s Cortland Mowers Night. Once again in 2026, all events will be streamed live by DIRTVision.

The Willy’s World Kids Club returns for the second straight year. The Kids Club weekly program will include games and sensory friendly crafts and will open when the general admission gates open at 5 p.m. There will be one driver signing autographs and taking part in activities on a nightly basis. Theme nights presented by Willy’s World Kids Club will begin on May 9. Sharon Speedway is a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friend Venue; information is available at the Kids Club site behind the main grandstand building.

For the third straight year, the “410” Sprint Cars will race for a minimum purse nightly of $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start thanks to “Super Series” presenting sponsor Bala Management. Saturday will serve as a tune-up for teams before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car event on May 2.

The same format as in years past will be utilized with group qualifying to set the heat race lineups. Despite being retired for the past 10 years, Ed Lynch, Jr., still sits atop the all-time “410” Sprint Car win list with 50 victories over the retired Dave Blaney, who has 38 wins. Dave’s brother Dale has worked his way up to 24 victories, good for sixth all-time. Bob Felmlee (14) and Jack Sodeman, Jr. (12) are the only two other active racers with double digit victories. The next nearest active winner is A.J. Flick with five followed by National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Tim Shaffer, and Ohio standout, Cap Henry, who each have four victories.

The Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprint Cars will make it a Sprint Car doubleheader on Saturday. The non-wing Chevrolet Performance crate engine powered cars are in their ninth year of racing and have completed 42 events all-time at Sharon with 15 different winners. Saturday’s winner will also receive a $100 bonus from Arnie Kent for the new “Kenny’s Cash” in memory of Arnie’s father Kenny, which will rotate a finishing position at each RUSH Sprint Car event in 2026 throughout the region.

Retired racer Chad Ruhlman, a five-time Series Champion, leads the way with 14 RUSH Sprint Car victories at Sharon. All eight of John Mollick’s wins in the division at Sharon have come over the last two years. Blaze Myers sits third on the win list with four victories. Myers is the defending $5,000 Rustler Sales & Service Weekly Series Champion.

The Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods will be starting their 17th year as a regular division at Sharon, and typically average around a full field of cars. A total of 173 races have been run all-time with 40 different winners. Jeremy Double overtook Brandon Blackshear in 2024 as the division’s all-time winner at 22; however, was shutout of victory lane in 2025. Jacob Eucker is the next active driver with 16 wins, but hasn’t won since August 5, 2023.

Rounding out the four-division program on Saturday night will be the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vic division, which debuted on June 21, 2025. The division has exploded in popularity throughout the nation in recent years. Five events were completed last year during the inaugural season at Sharon with four different winners. Brian Krepps was the only repeat winner, while Coleton Longwell, Travis Reeher, and Jacob Moon were also victorious. The rules are available at the following link: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1195691. For tech questions, contact Rick Robinson at 724-893-6898.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the “410” Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2026 season, please bring the registration form completed with you: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Warmups are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by racing. Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $20, while senior admission is $18. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and can be done on race night at the track office for non-special events. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up next Saturday (May 2), will be the first of two appearances in 2026 by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The RUSH Sprint Cars will also be part of the program. Tickets are available through World Racing Group at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=127892&_gl=1*1i8toyv*_gcl_au*NjQwMjA3MDE2LjE3NzE5NjM5MTY.. Camping permits are available through Sharon at the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-tickets-252429

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.