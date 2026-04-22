‘Elite Entries’ Assemble as POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League Opens 2026 Season

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/22/26) – The wait is nearly over as the thunder returns with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Sprint League officially launching its 2026 campaign on April 24-25 at Big O Speedway. With the full-time “Elite 17” contingent committed, the season is shaping up to be a relentless run of speed, drama, and adrenaline.

Anchoring the field is Versailles, Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten, bringing veteran confidence and a proven winning history with a league-leading eleven career victories, as the three-time champion readies his quest in a ‘Tour for Four.’

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Maintaining an impressive career, Millersville, Missouri’s Joe B. Miller returns as one of the league’s most reliable front-runners, with seven career wins. He brings calculated offense and clean execution—traits that often translate into podium finishes when it matters most in the chase for a yearly championship.

Doubling up on the excitement, Odessa, Missouri’s Doney-Lawson Racing duo of Xavier Doney and Natalie Doney provides one of the most compelling storylines entering the season. Both drivers have demonstrated speed and resilience, and their parallel pursuit within the same camp adds an extra layer of intensity to the championship battle.

Traveling from Fort Collins, Colorado, Scotty Milan represents one of the tour’s long-haul threats after capturing his first career league victory last season. With experience on varying tracks and surfaces, Milan returns confident for the full-season points battle.

Primed for a potential breakout season, Fredericktown, Missouri’s Gage Montgomery continues to be a consistent driver on the rise to watch closely, with an undeniable ability to run up front against stout fields and a league-leading one hundred twenty-two career positions advanced in feature events.

Resuming his upward career trajectory, Sherman, Illinois talent John Barnard returns to league action as the reigning Rookie of the Year, bringing refreshed youthful strength and mechanical understanding that routinely translates into reliable yearly performances.

Launching into a renewed run of league action in 2026, Lee’s Summit, Missouri’s Jack Potter returns to the Elite 17 roster, bringing a disciplined approach and a hunger to establish himself among the league’s upper ranks.

Generating youthful determination and emerging ability into the Elite 17 lineup, Marshall, Missouri’s Miles Paulus has shown flashes of brilliance on track and will aim to convert known potential into strong front-running finishes in league action.

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Returning with heightened fanfare, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Roger Crockett adds serious firepower to the field as the first-ever league champion, with proven success across multiple national stages while elevating the competitive bar.

Bringing a championship-caliber pedigree into the mix, Blake Hahn, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, rejoins the front-running fray as a constant threat to dominate any given night and will be a significant name to watch in the title conversation.

Combining further depth and championship history to the roster, Liberal, Kansas veteran Jason Martin enters the campaign bringing experience and determination into the championship fight. A proven competitor, Martin captured his first career league victory in 2025 at US 36 Raceway and will look to build on that momentum as he transitions into a full-season pursuit against the division’s top-tier talent.

Raising the league standard while representing a combination of Kiwi Motorsports and McGarry Motorsports throughout the year, Warrensburg, Missouri’s two-time career winner Kameron Key adds another level of interest to the championship chase.

Adding intrigue and prestige to the yearly league action, the Beaver Racing Team will field Benton, Arkansas standout Landon Crawley, a driver on the rise with raw pace and developing racecraft that has been rapidly turning heads across the region. He is expected to quickly become a factor as he continues to refine his approach against ‘Elite 17’ competition.

Entering the Elite 17 picture with the advantage of regional familiarity, Mediapolis, Iowa’s front-runner Colton Fisher knows how to navigate many Midwest venues and could leverage that knowledge into a strong rookie season campaign.

Joining a highly contested Rookie of the Year class while adding a dynamic edge to the field, Ryder McCutcheon, from Alamogordo, New Mexico, brings a youth-filled, adrenaline-driven style that often results in exciting performances with division-winning speed.

Completing a stacked lineup of ‘Elite 17’ competitors, rookie contender Rodney Huband, of Wimberley, Texas, continues a steady progression and commitment to improvement that yields positive results that could prove crucial in season competition.

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

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