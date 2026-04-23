CRSA OPENS 2026 SEASON SATURDAY AT THUNDER MOUNTAIN

By Marty Czekala

The 2026 campaign for the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints is about to begin.

For the second time in the last three years, CRSA’s opening day will take place at Thunder Mountain Speedway. In addition, the series will open up the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series.

This is the 19th time the series has visited Center Lisle. Last year, the Smith brothers, Johnny and Mikey, each picked up their first career A-Main victories. In addition, the series has back-to-back stops on Aug. 15 and Sept. 7.

A Look Back at 2025: Last year was a season of two drivers dominating the competition, in then rookie Zach Sobotka and Dillon Paddock. In 21 features last year, the two combined for 11 victories. Four of those times, they’d go on to finish 1-2. While Paddock had the advantage in wins 6-5, it was Sobotka in his No. 38 piloting his way to a CRSA championship, the first for a rookie in 14 years.

Miniseries champions for Sobotka, Paddock, Jordan Hutton and Bobby Parrow.

Five drivers scored their first career CRSA victory in 2025: Zach Sobotka, Scott Landers, Spencer Burley, Johnny and Mikey Smith.

With two wins last season, Jeff Trombley stands with 16 career wins, standing alone as the all-time winningest CRSA Sprints driver.

Car counts were up again in 2025, averaging around 30.6 cars per show. 48 cars showed up at Weedsport last May, setting a new record for the highest car count in a series race.

Meet the Contenders: Sobotka and Paddock are expected to contend for wins and for the 2026 championship again. Who else are the threats in 2026?

Dalton Herrick bleeds CRSA and plans to run the full tour in 2026. It was a tough season for the No. 29, winless for the first time since 2020 and finished sixth in points. Herrick looks to bounce back for a chance at series win No. 11.

After his first full CRSA season, Timmy Lotz expects to return to full status. “Big Time” continued his improvement from last season, finishing fifth in points and a career-best finish of second at Ransomville last July. With a notebook of places he’s been to, Lotz looks to contend for a victory in 2026.

Jordan Hutton could also return in 2026 with a new paint scheme. “J-Hutt” is coming off a Dandy Miniseries championship, which included a win at Outlaw Speedway in the summer. There’s no question that with his 305 experience, he’ll contend for wins again.

Scott Landers last year is coming off his first career victory in a Twin 20 feature at Woodhull Raceway. The Joe’s Garage No. 33 finished fourth in points with three top fives and 10 top 10s and is looking to return to the podium in 2026. Once again, Scott plans to run races alongside his son Josh in a limited amount of race this year.

Other drivers who could compete in a majority of races in 2026 are Bailey Boyd, Dustin Sehn, Ethan Gray, Jerry Sehn Jr., Kirsten Dombroski, Matt Rotz, Paul Colagiovanni Sr., Steve Glover, among others.

By The Numbers: At Thunder Mountain, 15 different drivers have taken a checkered flag. Dalton Herrick is the only driver to win multiple features at Thunder Mountain, with four; the last was in 2021. With the Smith brothers winning last year, they became the first set of brothers to win a series race at Thunder Mountain.

Tune In: Action is available to watch live on Dirt Track Digest. In addition, you can expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com for $5.99 a month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy and results.

From the Frontman: “The offseason has had some ups and downs for a lot of our 305 drivers, whether in the series full-time or not. We’re excited to get back on track and do what we all love most. Racing!” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA takes next week off and returns with a doubleheader May 8-9 at Outlaw Speedway and Land of Legends Raceway. Action Saturday night can be seen live for free on Land of Legends TV and simulcast on DIRTVision.

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.