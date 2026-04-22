THE MONTH AHEAD: 10 Tracks Await World of Outlaws in May

By Tyler Carr

CONCORD, NC (April 22, 2026) – The month of May is a major time in the motorsports world, and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is no exception.

A total of 10 tracks across six states are ready to host The Greatest Show on Dirt in the coming month. Along the way teams will get the chance to take notes for some of the sport’s biggest races coming in the summer, visit fan favorites, and more.

Let’s look at where to find the World of Outlaws in May:

Attica Raceway Park | Kistler Engines Classic (May 1): The month opens with the first Ohio visit of the season. The Kistler Engines Classic is the first of two Attica stops slated for 2026 as the tour returns on Tuesday, July 14 for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals.

Attica is the second most visited “Buckeye State” track for The Greatest Show on Dirt with 27 races in the books. Nobody has won more than Donny Schatz’s five triumphs. Last year’s two trips belonged to Logan Schuchart and Carson Macedo.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Sharon Speedway | Hartford Hustle (May 2): It’s off to northeast Ohio where Sharon Speedway awaits to close out the weekend. Like Attica, Sharon occupies two spaces on the schedule with the second being the final round of Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl Weekend.

Sharon has welcomed the World of Outlaws 15 times in the past. Hartford, OH’s own Dale Blaney electrified the crowd last fall by becoming the oldest winner in Series history at 61 years of age.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Lincoln Speedway | Gettysburg Clash (May 5): The sport’s fiercest rivalry is renewed as the World of Outlaws head to Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway for a midweek battle with the Pennsylvania Posse.

The locals bagged bragging rights last year as Anthony Macri (three wins) and Chase Dietz (one win) claimed four of the six collisions between the two sides. But the World of Outlaws prevailed at Lincoln last May with Michael “Buddy” Kofoid coming out on top.

In addition to the racing, fans can also head to Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday, May 7 for the Hershey Sprint Car Experience to meet race teams from both the World of Outlaws and PA Posse and celebrate the region’s rich racing history.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Williams Grove Speedway | HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup (May 8-9): The rivalry moves to the historic Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA) on the weekend when the World of Outlaws and PA Posse face off for the Morgan Cup.

Anthony Macri won last year to keep the Cup on the Posse’s porch for the second year in a row. Williams Grove is the second most visited track in Series history. The Greatest Show on Dirt has raced at the 1/2 mile a whopping 241 times. Sheldon Haudenschild is the most recent Series winner thanks to his National Open title last October.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Eldora Speedway | #LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG (May 15-16): The tour goes from the second most visited track to the most frequented as Rossburg, OH’s Eldora Speedway is the destination following “The Grove.” #LetsRaceTwo brings the best of both worlds with the World of Outlaws meeting up with the USAC National Sprint Cars at “The Big E.”

The high banks of Eldora have welcomed the World of Outlaws 242 times with Steve Kinser topping an astonishing 41 of them, nearly 17-percent. David Gravel was victorious last May during #LetsRaceTwo.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Jacksonville Speedway | Hy-Vee Perks 40 (May 19): Mother Nature had other plans on the originally scheduled date in April, but Jacksonville Speedway’s Hy-Vee Perks 40 was rescheduled to become a midweek battle in May.

The Illinois bullring never fails to thrill, and fans will get another chance to see the country’s best Sprint Car drivers when the tour invades in mid-May.

For more event information, CLICK HERE.

Knoxville Raceway | Stars and Stripes Salute (May 23): A new look Memorial Day Weekend starts with a Saturday trip to Knoxville Raceway. Of the World of Outlaws’ more than 200 races at Knoxville, only a dozen has come during the month of May, but that tally will grow with the opening night of the Stars and Stripes Salute paying $20,000 to the winner.

World of Outlaws Knoxville races last year belonged to Rico Abreu, David Gravel, Corey Day, and Ryan Timms.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Huset’s Speedway | Stars and Stripes Salute (May 24): The biggest day in motorsports adds a little Sprint Car flavor in 2026. The Stars and Stripes Salute will close out with the first visit of 2026 to Brandon, SD’s Huset’s Speedway.

It’s a chance for teams to build the notebooks ahead of June’s BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which offers a pair of six-figure paydays including a $300,000-to-win finale, the largest winner’s share in World of Outlaws history. This Sunday stop at Huset’s hands out $20,000 in Victory Lane.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

River Cities Speedway | 1st Leg of the Northern Tour Don Mack Classic (May 29): The first North Dakota stop of 2026 brings the World of Outlaws to Grand Forks, ND’s River Cities Speedway. The Series will also return on Friday, Aug. 28 for the second and final River Cities invasion of the season.

The 1/4 mile has hosted 35 previous World of Outlaws races and is known for producing some of the most thrilling bullring action fans can find. Home state hero, Fargo’s Donny Schatz, has topped 12 of them. Buddy Kofoid swept the 2025 River Cities stops.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Nodak Speedway | Gerdau Metals Recycling Magic City Showdown (May 31): The busy month closes out with a return to Minot, ND’s Nodak Speedway. The tour last stopped at Nodak in 2018.

Nodak is home to 13 prior World of Outlaws races. Just like at River Cities, Schatz has exceled at Nodak. The track in the town where the 10-time champion was born is home to five of his 317 World of Outlaws victories.