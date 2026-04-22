Jacksonville’s Hy-Vee Perks 40 Rescheduled for Tuesday, May 19

By Alex Nieten

JACKSONVILLE, IL (April 21, 2026) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Jacksonville Speedway have rescheduled the Hy-Vee Perks 40 for Tuesday, May 19 following last week’s postponement.

All tickets purchased for the original Hy-Vee Perks 40 date of April 17 will be honored at the new date.

The Jacksonville rescheduling adds to an already huge week for The Greatest Show on Dirt. After Jacksonville, the tour heads to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 23 and Huset’s Speedway on Sunday, May 24 for the Stars and Stripes Salute with both races paying $20,000 to the winner.

Next up for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars is a trip to Knoxville Raceway on

April 24-25 for the opening leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.