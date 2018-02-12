SOD Returns to Berlin Raceway September 29th

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (February 9, 2018) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Dirt will make a much-anticipated return to Berlin Raceway on Saturday, September 29th.

Last year, Berlin Raceway hosted the SOD season finale, the COMP Cams Great Lakes Sprint Car Classic. Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry drove his Lane Racing #4 to the win over Ryan Ruhl and Jordan Ryan before a huge, enthusiastic crowd.

This year’s race will once again bring the curtain down on the SOD season and will be its fourth race at the storied raceway. Besides last year’s event, SOD also raced at Berlin in 2013 and 2014.

Berlin Raceway, renown and respected in the pavement racing world, has proven that it has mastered the challenge of creating a temporary dirt track; last year’s surface produced competitive racing, withstanding the assault of a large field of sprint cars, late models, and modifieds. SOD has used its “beyond limits” format to become the most recognized and respected regional sprint car series anywhere. Together, the two oval track leaders promise to make this year’s race an event fans won’t want to miss.

Read about Berlin Raceway at www.berlinraceway.com and follow Berlin Raceway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wherespeedbelongs.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.