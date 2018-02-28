Popular Sprints On Dirt Sponsor Panels are back for 2018

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (February 26, 2018) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP will once again make it easy for SOD competitors to display its many sponsor partners’ logos.

Following last year’s success, SOD will once again provide competitors with sponsor panels that will allow them to install as few as 7 decals instead of 60+! There will be a panel for primary sponsors and one for secondary sponsors. The SOD decals will be separate as well as an ARP nose wing decal for each race date’s Lucky Dog award eligibility. A few decals for each sponsor partner will still be available on a limited basis; decals for sponsor partners that join us after panel production will need to be supplied individually also.

The primary sponsor panel will be approximately 14” wide by 18” high. The secondary sponsor panel will be approximately 36” wide by 5” high.

The panels will be available with either a black or white background. Logos will be arranged to make it easy to cut the panels into sections if needed. The panels are not yet available since some new sponsorships have not been finalized.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.