Ohsweken Pre-Season Meeting Scheduled for March 18

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 7, 2018) — Ohsweken Speedway will be holding pre-season information and registration meetings on Sunday, March 18 at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena located at 3201 Second Line in Hagersville, Ontario.

Ohsweken Speedway officials do not anticipate any major changes for 2018, but teams are welcome to bring their questions or concerns to this pre-season information session.

Grandstand Season Passes, Pit Memberships, and Season Pit Passes for the 2018 Ohsweken Speedway season will be available for purchase, with all prices staying the same as 2017! The $60 early bird membership price is available until May 15, 2018. Memberships are payable by cash, cheque, debit card, or credit card. Registration forms for drivers and crew are available at the following link:

http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/?page_id=1803 (found under found under Competitor Info > Membership Forms)

The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

11:00am to 1:00pm – Registration for Micro Sprints

12:00pm to 1:00pm – Micro Sprints Meeting

12:00pm to 1:00pm – Registration for Friday Night Divisions

1:00pm to 2:00pm – Mini Stocks & Thunder Stocks Meeting

2:00pm to 3:00pm –360 Sprint Cars & Crate Sprint Cars Meeting