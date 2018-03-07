World of Outlaws Returns to Bakersfield March 24th

From Petersen Media

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (March 7, 2018) — After a successful showing during the 2016 season, the famed World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series is set to return to Bakersfield Speedway on March 24th in an event that will mark their final race in the Golden State before returning later this fall.

During the 2016 event, the stars and cars of the series made their return to the Central CA bullring a memorable one as California product, Brad Sweet, fended off challenges from Joey Saldana, who was behind the wheel of a California based Roth Motorsports entry, to claim the popular win in front of a capacity crowd.

Not hosting the series in 2017, Bakersfield Speedway is eagerly awaiting a return appearance by ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ on March 24th as over 20 National drivers with a mix of California’s best are expected to be on hand for a great show.

With five World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series races ran thus far in 2018, the story has been all about multi-time Series Champion, Donny Schatz, and second year WoO driver Sheldon Haudenschild. The duo has been the only two to win to date as Schatz has picked off three feature event wins, and Haudenschild has scored two victories.

Tickets for the Bakersfield Speedway World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event are now on sale, and fans can purchase their $40 reserved seating seats by calling 1-844-Dirt-Tix (347-8849). General Admission Tickets will be available for $35. Fans can also click over to http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG&pid=8525932 the purchase tickets.