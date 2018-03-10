Redpaths Wins South Pacific Sprintcar Classic Preliminary Features

South Pacific Sprintcar Classic
Carrick Speedway
Carrick, TAS
Saturday March 10, 2018
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. T11 – Jason Redpath
2. T25 – Jamie Bricknell
3. T16 – Adam Alexander
4. T22 – Jock Goodyer
5. T35 – Bruce Pitt
6. T3 – Chris Gallagher
7. T8 – Curt Smith
8. T29 – Robin Dawkins
9. T48 – Nick Penno
10. T20 – Tony Clasener
11. T2 – Scott Bissett
12. T14 – Mark House
13. T33 – James Amicosante
14. T36 – Terry Watson
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. T1 – Luke Redpath
2. T5 – Jeremy Smith
3. T87 – Bradley Walkley
4. T83 – Jamie Rolls
5. T44 – Jacob Goodluck
6. T8 – Troy Lewis
7. T47 – Samuel Laing
8. T51 – Brian Mathierson
9. T7 – Peta Wicks
10. T77 – Wade Lello
11. T99 – Jake Power