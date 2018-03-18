World of Outlaws at Placerville Postponed Until September 12th

From the World of Outlaws

PLACERVILLE Ca. (March 17, 2018) – The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series continues to battle rain in the West, now forced to postpone next Wednesday’s Brad Sweet Placerville Short Track Showdown to September, when the Series returns to California for the Fall West Coast Swing.

“It’s an early call, but it’ll take the track at least five days of sun to dry out,” said Sweet after days of intermittent rain in Placerville, CA. The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 21. The marquee event, which attracts some of the best drivers in the country each year, will be postponed to Wednesday, September 12, between the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway and the Wine Country Outlaw Showdown at Calistoga Speedway.

Tickets for Wednesday’s event will be honored at the September rain date. Questions should be addressed to the World of Outlaws ticket office at 844-DIRT-TIX, Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm EST. The Series continues its West Coast Swing at Ocean Speedway and Bakersfield Speedway next weekend.