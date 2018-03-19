Blazin’ Racin Closes Up Shop

Dusty Zomer (Serena Dalhamer photo)

SOUIX FALLS, S.D. (March 19, 2018) — Blazin’ Racin’ announced on Monday they would began the process of ceasing operations effective immediately. The following statement was posted by team manager Greg McCormick.

Blazin’ Racing, owned by Todd and Susan LaHaise, fielded a winged sprint car team with a variety of drivers over the years including Bryan Clauson, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Dusty Zomer.

