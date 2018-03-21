Brady Bacon to Drive for his Own Team to Chase 2018 USAC Sprint Car Title

Brady Bacon has altered his plans slightly for the 2018 season. Bacon announced on Wednesday he would contest the 2018 USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series circuit with his own race team. This announcement comes on the heals of Bacon’s non-wing sprint car ride he drove in 2017 and the start of 2018, Dooling-Hayward Motorsports group, making the decision to step away from sprint car racing.

Bacon still plans on contesting a 100+ race schedule with 49 non-wing sprint car races and 27 winged sprint car events. Bacon will continue to drive for Frank Manafort Racing on the USAC National Midget Car circuit and Bob East and Terry Klatt with the USAC Silver Crown Series.

Bacon will make his first start for his own team next Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway’s USAC National Sprint Car Series event.