Parker Price-Miller Joins All Star Circuit of Champions Tour for 2018

From Petersen Media

When plans were being set for 2018, Destiny Motorsports and Parker Price-Miller were set to run with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and PPM was geared up to go after the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year award. Re evaluating after a month of action, the team has made the tough decision to pull off the tour and set their sites on battling for the 2018 Arctic Cat All Start Circuit of Champions pres. by Mobil1 Championship as well as series Rookie of the Year.

“It has definitely been a tough decision for us to make,” Parker Price-Miller said. “Running with the World of Outlaws full time has been my end goal, but I think we will still get a ton of races in this year, and still run with the World of Outlaws quite a bit.”

Price-Miller and Destiny Motorsports got off to a nice start with the ASCoC during Florida Speedweek that saw the driver from Kokomo, IN pick up two top five finishes during five nights of action.

The change in schedule will give the Destiny Motorsports team a little bit of freedom as they battle for ASCoC supremacy and PPM chases after the Rookie of the Year award.

“The nice thing is we have an opportunity to freelance a little when we don’t have All Star events,” Parker Price-Miller added. “It gives us a chance to get to some places and get more laps than we would ordinarily so I am looking forward to that as well. My guys work extremely hard and I am looking forward to this new challenge with them. The All Stars are great and have some really cool events lined up. Ohio Speedweek is also something I am looing forward to taking part in.”

“This has been a tough decision for myself and the team, but ultimately I think it will be a great deal for us when it is all said and done,” Destiny Motorsports owner, Rick Rogers said. “We have a chance to run a lot of Outlaw races, run Ohio Speedweek, and pick and chose some other races, so we will still get a ton of races in, and hopefully score a bunch of wins a long the way. It has been a pleasure to follow the World of Outlaws over the years, and we will look forward to competing with them when our schedule allows. As of now, the goal is to evaluate at the end of the year and hopefully return to being a fulltime team with them again in 2019.”