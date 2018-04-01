McClelland Wins 2018 Opening Night Feature at Creek County Speedway

Creek County Speedway
Sapulpa, OK
Saturday March 31, 2018
Champ Sprints
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 65L-Nick Lucito, [2]; 2. 23-Jimmy Taylor, [4]; 3. 777-Bailey Hughes, [1]; 4. 54-Will Scribner, [3]; 5. 22T-Frank Taft, [8]; 6. 2A-Alison Slaton, [9]; 7. 13$-Len Larkin, [5]; 8. 55K-Johnny Kent, [6]; 9. 55-John Hunt, [7]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Mickey Walker, [2]; 2. 22-David Stephenson, [1]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland, [7]; 4. 22X-Matt Cash, [4]; 5. 62-James Shoun, [3]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal, [8]; 7. 23A-Travis Ashwood, [9]; 8. 53-Brett Wilson, [6]; 9. 28-Zach Alley, [5]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith, [1]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark, [2]; 3. 97-Kevin Cummings, [8]; 4. 94L-Layne Himebaugh, [7]; 5. 222-Jaiden Hughes, [4]; 6. 76S-Shayla Waddell, [3]; 7. 79-Tim Kent, [5]; 8. 23X-Donovan Wise, [6]; 9. 5B-Casey Bierman, [9]
B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 76S-Shayla Waddell, [2]; 2. 79-Tim Kent, [4]; 3. 53-Brett Wilson, [6]; 4. 23X-Donovan Wise, [5]; 5. 5B-Casey Bierman, [8]; 6. 28-Zach Alley, [9]; 7. 55K-Johnny Kent, [3]; 8. 13$-Len Larkin, [1]; 9. 55-John Hunt, [7]
A-Main: 1. 1-Sean McClelland, [1]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith, [6]; 3. 65L-Nick Lucito, [2]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal, [15]; 5. 54-Will Scribner, [14]; 6. 76S-Shayla Waddell, [19]; 7. 2-Mickey Walker, [3]; 8. 79-Tim Kent, [20]; 9. 22-David Stephenson, [9]; 10. 22T-Frank Taft, [10]; 11. 2A-Alison Slaton, [12]; 12. 22X-Matt Cash, [13]; 13. 23A-Travis Ashwood, [17]; 14. 62-James Shoun, [18]; 15. 9$-Kyle Clark, [8]; 16. 94L-Layne Himebaugh, [7]; 17. 222-Jaiden Hughes, [16]; 18. 23-Jimmy Taylor, [4]; 19. 97-Kevin Cummings, [5]; 20. 777-Bailey Hughes, [11]