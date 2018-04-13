Opening Night at Fremont Speedway Rained Out

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (April 13, 2018) – A forecast of rapidly falling temperatures into the 30s accompanied by high winds and heavy rain throughout the day and evening Saturday has prompted Fremont Speedway to cancel the season opener on NAPA Auto Parts Night, Saturday, April 14.

“The Track That Action Built” will open for its 68th season of racing on Saturday, April 21 for Smith Family Food Night with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics making their debut along with the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and McCullough Industries Late Models. Many area businesses and organizations will have their mascots in attendance.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway