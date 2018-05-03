15 Drivers Signed Up to Chase FAST Title

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 2, 2018) – The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics will hold its first double-header weekend of the 2018 season Friday, May 4 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and Saturday, May 5 at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio. Fifteen drivers have signed up to battle for the FAST title.

The 10th season of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series began at Fremont Speedway April 21 with two time series champion Craig Mintz picking up the win.

“We are excited for the 10th season of FAST. It has grown each year to include other tracks and bigger paying events. The 15 drivers we have chasing the FAST title are a great blend of young talent and championship veterans. It will be a fun, exciting season to watch unfold,” said FAST President Rich Farmer.

The FAST 15 for 2018 are:

Craig Mintz, Gibsonburg, Ohio, won the FAST title in 2009 and 2013. He won Attica Raceway Park’s track title in 2012 and 2013 and Fremont Speedway’s championship in 2010 and 2012.

Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio, won FAST titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He is an eight time Attica Raceway Park track champion and a seven time Fremont Speedway champion. He finished eighth in the 2017 FAST points.

DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio, won the FAST championship in 2017. He was the 2010 Attica 305 champion; 2012 Fremont 305 champion; 2012 FAST 305 champion; and was the 410 rookie of the year in 2013 at Fremont, Attica and FAST.

Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio, finished second in FAST points in 2017. He claimed his second 410 track title at Attica Raceway Park in 2017 and was Attica’s 2006 305 sprint champion.

Max Stambaugh, Elida, Ohio was the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions rookie of the year. He is a former Limaland Motorsports Park Rookie of the Year and the King of the Quarter Mile champion at Limaland in 2014 and runner-up in the NRA Sprint Invaders points in 2014 and 2015.

Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio finished in the top four in points with the All Stars in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016. He finished 10th in the 2013 Knoxville Nationals.

T.J. Michael, Plano, Texas was the 2016 All Star Rookie of the Year.

Adam Kekich, Hermitage, PA. was the 2011 Mercer Raceway Park Rookie of the Year.

Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, Ohio, is in her rookie season of 410 sprint racing. She finished fifth in FAST 305 points in 2017.

Brian Lay, Genoa, Ohio, finished third in the 2017 FAST Points. He is a three time South African Sprint Car Champion.

Broc Martin, Wooster, Ohio was the track champion at Fremont Speedway in 2016.

Tyler Gunn, Napoleon, Ohio finished fourth in the FAST standings in 2017. He was the 305 rookie of the year at Fremont, Attica and with FAST in 2012.

Duane Zablocki, Tiffin, Ohio finished fifth in the FAST points in 2017.

Stuart Brubaker, Gibsonburg, Ohio finished seventh in the 2017 FAST standings. He is a three time Fremont 305 champion; was the 305 champion at Attica in 2008 and the FAST 305 champion in 2010. He was the 410 rookie of the year in 2012 at Attica, Fremont and FAST.

Jess Stiger, Sycamore, Ohio was the 2016 Fremont Speedway and FAST 410 Rookie of the Year. He was the 2014 NRA Sprint Invader and Limaland rookie of the year.

The registration deadline for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro is Friday, May 4.

Gates will open Friday, May 4 at Attica Raceway Park at 5 p.m. with racing getting under way at 7:45 p.m. on Atkins Group/AmeriGas Night. Not only are the FAST 410 and 305 sprints in action but it is the first night of the Attica/Oakshade Raceway Challenge Series for the UMP Late Models. Tickets are $15 for adults; $13 for senior citizens; $10 for teens ages 11-15; with kids 10 and under free. Pit passes are $30. More information can be found at www.atticaracewaypark.com

Gates open Saturday, May 5 at Fremont Speedway at 4 p.m. with racing slated to begin at 7 p.m. on AmeriGas Open Wheel Shootout Night. Besides the FAST 410 sprints, the FAST 305 Sprints will battle the NRA Sprint Invader 360 sprints. The Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non wing sprints will also be in competition. It is “Fan With a Can” night as well with fans encouraged to bring canned goods for the local food pantry. For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com