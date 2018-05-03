Non Wing Double Down This Weekend at Waynesfield

From Waynesfield Raceway Park

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (May 3, 2018) – Following a weekend of rain and cold, Limaland Motorsports Park and Waynesfield Raceway Park are set for the first of two non wing double down events this coming weekend. Proceeding after a full show at Limaland Friday night, the famed 1/3rd mile of Waynesfield Raceway Park will host the finale of the double down weekend. A $500 bonus will be awarded to any driver that can win both Friday and Saturday night feature events! Both events will be an open tire rule.

In addition to the Quest Federal Credit Union non-wing sprints, the Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds will have their opening night of the 2018 season, and the Performance Powder Coating AMSA mini sprints return back to action.

Adult general admission is just $12. Kids aged 11-15 are admitted for $6 with everyone under the age of ten admitted for FREE. Pit access is available to anyone for $25.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park, or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.