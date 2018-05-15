Brad Sweet’s Showdown Gets New Name and Becomes Biggest 410 Sprint Car Race in California

From Anthony Corini

CONCORD, N.C. (May 14, 2018) — It is with great excitement that the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Brad Sweet announce that the rescheduled Placerville Showdown on September 12, 2018 will now become the biggest 410 Sprint Car race in the state of California. With the new purse comes a new name; the 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes/NAPA AUTO PARTS will now go 49 laps in distance, paying an astounding $20,000 to the winner with $1,000 just to take the green.

Brad Sweet, who has promoted this event the past three years, is thrilled to have this event come to fruition. “California loves Sprint Car racing. The dedicated fans and great racers deserve a bigger payday, and the area has been deprived of it for the past few years. We want larger paying events, and we are excited that we are able to step up and create an event like this,” said the Grass Valley, CA native. “The reason for changing the name is gold was discovered less than 10 miles from the race track in 1849 by the miners known as the 49ers. So it seemed fitting to change the name to the 49er Gold Rush Classic and add nine more laps for the drivers in search of the $20,000 prize.”

Thanks to Bart Riebe with Riebes/NAPA AUTO PARTS, High Sierra Industries and a hoard of other local sponsors throughout the Placerville area, the 49er Gold Rush Classic is able to make this massive purse increase throughout the whole field.

“California deserves bigger racing events and with the overwhelming of support from our local sponsors,” Placerville Speedway promoter Scott Russell said. “We are glad to have this event become one of the premier races this year and hopefully grow in the future as well.”

With the 49er Gold Rush Classic falling on a Wednesday, the potential for marquee names to come in and race looms large. Stay tuned for more exciting later announcements. Reserved seating is still available for the 49er Gold Rush Classic at Placerville Speedway. Brad Sweet is bringing in more Pit area sitting than ever before as well. Get your tickets today for what promises to be a can’t miss event.