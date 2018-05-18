Brad Doty Classic takes flight with Priority Aviation Dash

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (May 18, 2018) – The 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will take flight at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 10. And not only will the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series drivers fill the air with high flying action, but Richard and Jennifer Marshall of Priority Aviation LLC have come aboard as the title sponsor of one of the night’s dash races.

The Marshalls have jumped into dirt track racing in a huge way, becoming co-owners of the Clauson-Marshall Racing team which fields midgets; the Clauson-Marshall-Newman (Ryan) Racing sprint car team; Bacon Marshall Motorsports with Brady Bacon running winged sprint cars; and co-owners with NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car driven by Sheldon Haudenschild. They also sponsor the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars driven by Logan Schuchart, Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu.

“To say Richard and Jennifer Marshall have become involved in dirt track racing is a huge understatement. Besides owning and sponsoring several race teams, they have spear-headed the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Project at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. I’m very thankful for their involvement in our event,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the Brad Doty Classic.

“We are big fans of Brad Doty and are honored to be able to be a small part and happy to support the cause,” Jennifer Marshall said.

Featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world, the 2017 Brad Doty Classic had 58 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize, the largest single day car count of the season for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

This year will mark the 14th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 27 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale at every event at Attica Raceway Park leading up to the event and are $35. You can also purchase advanced seating by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page or at the World of Outlaws site at www.woosprint.com/schedule/2018 and click on “buy tickets” to the right of the Brad Doty Classic date (July 10).

There is a rain date if needed of Wednesday, July 11.

